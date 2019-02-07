Knicks Trade Rumors: Reviewing Latest Chatter on 2019 Deadline Day

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter warms up before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks already made arguably the biggest blockbuster trade before the deadline when they sent Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke to the Dallas Mavericks for Dennis Smith, Jr., Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan and two future first-round picks. 

Prior to the Porzingis deal, the Knicks were linked to Pelicans center Anthony Davis. 

While rumors have cooled involving the Knicks and Davis, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Wednesday that Davis has the Knicks on equal footing as the Lakers on teams he would sign a long-term deal. 

Stein added the Knicks could make a trade before or after the deadline and that whatever happens with Davis he intends to play out his contract, which expires in 2020, and become a free agent regardless where he signs. 

Meanwhile, the Knicks' focus appears to be on what to do with center Enes Kanter and forward Matthews before Thursday's 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, the players expect to be waived or bought out if no trade is reached. Berman added that Kanter's agent is actively working with GM Scott Perry to figure something out. 

Berman noted both Kanter and Matthews are owed $18.6 million this season, so finding a team to match the salaries in a trade would be difficult. 

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the Knicks are close to the luxury tax line and do not want to pass it because it hinders how much money they'll have with their exceptions. 

Several teams are interested in adding Matthews but would prefer to wait that he is bought out, according to Stein

Among teams that inquired about Matthews were the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Jon Johnson of WIP, but he too added that they would move in if bought out. 

