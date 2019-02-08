College Football Recruiting: Initial Top 25 Classes for 2020

3 of 9

15. Iowa Hawkeyes

Class size: Five (one 4-star)

There's not a whole lot to talk about with the Iowa recruiting class for 2020 yet. However, we can't stand by and ignore the fact that the Hawkeyes landed a commitment from a quarterback with a name as awesome as Deuce Hogan. The 6'4" Texas high school QB will have a good chance at starting for the Hawkeyes in the next few years.

14. Georgia Bulldogs

Class size: Three (one 5-star, two 4-stars)

Georgia fans shouldn't panic over this ranking, especially considering how impressive the Bulldogs' past couple of recruiting classes have been. In fact, they are already in pretty good shape, having snagged a commitment from 5-star offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Trust the process. The Bulldogs will be near the top of this list by the time the next signing day comes along.

13. Penn State Nittany Lions

Class size: Four (three 4-stars)

The most memorable names out of Penn State the past couple of years (Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley) have been on offense, but the 2020 class is focused on defense. The Nittany Lions have already landed commitments from two 4-star outside linebackers in Curtis Jacobs and Derek Wingo, which will make for an interesting competition between the two as freshmen.

12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Class size: Four (three 4-stars)

Brian Kelly has helped put Notre Dame back among college football's most prestigious programs. Next year's recruiting class should help keep that going.

Pro-style quarterback Drew Pyne will be joined by a pair of tight ends in South Bend come 2020, with Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman both set to play for the Irish next year, too.

11. Wisconsin Badgers

Class size: Six (two 4-stars)

Is anyone surprised that the Wisconsin Badgers have already gotten commitments from a pair of offensive tackles for next year? The program continues to churn out NFL-caliber O-linemen. It won't be shocking if Trey Wedig and Jack Nelson end up joining a long list of NFL linemen to come out of Madison.