Report: Manny Diaz Hired as Miami Football HC After Mark Richt Retirement

Alan Diaz/Associated Press

The Miami Hurricanes are hiring Manny Diaz as their next head coach, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Sunday.

Diaz replaces Mark Richt, who abruptly retired following the Hurricanes' 35-3 defeat to the Wisconsin Badgers that dropped the team to 7-6.

