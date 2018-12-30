Report: Manny Diaz Hired as Miami Football HC After Mark Richt Retirement

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz gives instructions during NCAA college football spring practice Tuesday, March 15, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Alan Diaz/Associated Press

The Miami Hurricanes are hiring Manny Diaz as their next head coach, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Sunday.

Diaz replaces Mark Richt, who abruptly retired following the Hurricanes' 35-3 defeat to the Wisconsin Badgers that dropped the team to 7-6.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

