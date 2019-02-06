NBA All-Star Game 2019: TV Schedule, Time and LeBron vs. Giannis Mock Draft

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The two team captains (Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James), eight additional starters, 14 reserves and two special roster additions (Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade) for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game have all been announced.

Next up is the draft, and yes, it will be televised.

For the live draft, Antetokounmpo and James will each select players from a pool of 24, regardless of whether the desired player represents the Eastern or Western Conference.

Like last year, the process will be reminiscent of choosing teams at the playground, only this time, fans will be allowed to peek behind the curtain to see who gets picked first or last.

Alliances will be forged, enemies will be forced to play together, former teammates could be reunited and future teammates could go for a trial run.

No matter who Antetokounmpo and James pick for their respective squads, the 68th annual midseason classic should be one for the books.

For more information on the big event and a Mock Draft, see below.

NBA All-Star Draft Viewing Details

When: Sunday, Feb. 7, 2019

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. ET

National TV: TNT

Livestream: TNT Drama

NBA All-Star Game Viewing Details

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET

National TV: TNT

Livestream: TNT Drama

Antetokounmpo vs. James Mock Draft

The two team captains have to make some tough decisions, and they have to make the right ones because bragging rights are on the line and no one wants to lose.

The first pick is always an intriguing one, and Team LeBron will be picking first from the starter pool. From there, picks will alternate. Team Giannis will be picking first from the reserve pool, then he and Team LeBron will alternate.

Nowitzki and Wade were added to the pool by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as a tribute to their stellar careers that are both coming to an end this season. Team LeBron will choose first between those two.

The pressure is on there because Wade has already made it clear that his former teammate should pick him up.

According to OddsShark, James Harden is the odds-on favorite to be selected first from the starter pool, followed by Kevin Durant.

That order may take a hit, though, due to promises made and mended relationships.

Team LeBron (in draft order)

First Round (starters)

Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Second Round (reserves)

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

Third Round (special additions)

Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Team Giannis (in draft order)

First Round (starters)

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Second Round (reserves)

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Third Round (special additions)

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

