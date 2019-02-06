NBA All-Star Game 2019: TV Schedule, Time and LeBron vs. Giannis Mock Draft

NBA All-Star Game 2019: TV Schedule, Time and LeBron vs. Giannis Mock DraftFebruary 6, 2019
The two team captains (Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James), eight additional starters, 14 reserves and two special roster additions (Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade) for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game have all been announced.
Next up is the draft, and yes, it will be televised.
For the live draft, Antetokounmpo and James will each select players from a pool of 24, regardless of whether the desired player represents the Eastern or Western Conference.
Like last year, the process will be reminiscent of choosing teams at the playground, only this time, fans will be allowed to peek behind the curtain to see who gets picked first or last.
Alliances will be forged, enemies will be forced to play together, former teammates could be reunited and future teammates could go for a trial run.
No matter who Antetokounmpo and James pick for their respective squads, the 68th annual midseason classic should be one for the books.
For more information on the big event and a Mock Draft, see below.
NBA All-Star Draft Viewing Details
When: Sunday, Feb. 7, 2019
Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. ET
National TV: TNT
Livestream: TNT Drama
NBA All-Star Game Viewing Details
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET
National TV: TNT
Livestream: TNT Drama
2019 NBA All-Star @NBAAllStar
The 2019 #NBAAllStar Team Captains! #TeamLeBron #TeamGiannis 👀📺 NBA All-Star Draft Show, Thursday Feb. 7, 7:00pm/et, @NBAonTNT! https://t.co/sy3Kf0uZFl
Antetokounmpo vs. James Mock Draft
The two team captains have to make some tough decisions, and they have to make the right ones because bragging rights are on the line and no one wants to lose.
The first pick is always an intriguing one, and Team LeBron will be picking first from the starter pool. From there, picks will alternate. Team Giannis will be picking first from the reserve pool, then he and Team LeBron will alternate.
Nowitzki and Wade were added to the pool by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as a tribute to their stellar careers that are both coming to an end this season. Team LeBron will choose first between those two.
The pressure is on there because Wade has already made it clear that his former teammate should pick him up.
NBA Central @TheNBACentral
You heard the man, @KingJames 😂 Who wants to see one more Wade-LeBron lob ? 🙏 https://t.co/7YceESnDQn
According to OddsShark, James Harden is the odds-on favorite to be selected first from the starter pool, followed by Kevin Durant.
That order may take a hit, though, due to promises made and mended relationships.
Team LeBron (in draft order)
First Round (starters)
Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Second Round (reserves)
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs
D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
Third Round (special additions)
Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat
Team Giannis (in draft order)
First Round (starters)
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
Second Round (reserves)
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Third Round (special additions)
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
Follow Maurice Bobb, @ReeseReport
Report: Clippers Sending Tobias Harris to Philly