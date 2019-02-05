Lakers News: Michael Beasley Rejects Reports of Heated Luke Walton Argument

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers veterans Michael Beasley and JaVale McGee denied reports of an incident with head coach Luke Walton following Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors.

"This past Saturday after the Warriors game, Coach Walton and our team had a conversation after a tough loss," Beasley said, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "Despite reports to the contrary, there was nothing physical between Coach Walton, me, or any other teammate. I've sat back in the past when stories have been twisted and misreported, but I won't do that this time. I respect Luke and I respect this team. We are trying to win a championship together."



McGee called such reports "fake news."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported "several veterans—including Michael Beasley—had an emotionally charged verbal exchange with head coach Luke Walton postgame" that "stopped short of turning physical." He noted Walton asked his players to play unselfishly and some "snapped back."

