Bulls Rumors: Hottest Trade Reports Surrounding Chicago

It has been the most difficult of seasons for the Chicago Bulls.

When they take the court Wednesday night at home against the New Orleans Pelicans, they will bring a 12-41 record. The Bulls have lost 15 of their last 17 games, and after firing head coach Fred Hoiberg, they have not responded well to new coach Jim Boylen.

The Bulls were hoping for progress this year after drafting big man Wendell Carter Jr. to team with power forward Lauri Markkanen. However, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn have struggled quite a bit, and the team has not been able to advance.

With the trade deadline Thursday at 3 p.m., the Bulls are willing to listen to potential trade offers on any of their players other than Carter or Markkanen, per Zach Lowe of ESPN.com.

The Bulls were hoping LaVine, Dunn or Jabari Parker would be able to lead a consistent NBA offense. However, based on the record and the way the team has played this season, that has clearly not be the case.

The lack of consistency with their offense is the main reason the Bulls find themselves in the 13th spot out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference, and just two games ahead of the last-place New York Knicks.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported that the Bulls have been shopping Parker and big man Robin Lopez.

The key for the Bulls in moving either or both players would be gaining an asset on expiring contracts. Parker has a 2019-20 option for $20 million, and that's something the Bulls would almost certainly pass on.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have inquired about Parker, who is averaging 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per night, while playing just under 27 minutes per game.

The Bulls may be interested in sending Parker to the Lakers for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com. Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.3 points per game in 23.9 minutes per game.

Lopez is averaging 6.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while playing just under 17 minutes per game.

Lopez said he is trying to concentrate on his job, and not concern himself with a trade or the surrounding rumors.

"I like playing with these guys, so whatever happens, I’m going to work for my teammates," Lopez said, per Johnson. "Whenever I see (management), they say: 'Keep working, RoLo. Keep at it.' We’ve got a positive relationship. There’s always a lot of talk. That’s the nature of the NBA, and good players stay focused."

But when they play on disappointing teams, players get traded.