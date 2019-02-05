Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors: Raptors Offered PG for Mike Conley, Marc Gasol

February 5, 2019

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) and guard Mike Conley (11) stand on the court between plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly engaged the Memphis Grizzlies in discussions on a blockbuster trade ahead of Thursday's deadline. 

According to SI.com's Jake Fischer, the Raptors offered point guard Kyle Lowry and center Jonas Valanciunas to the Grizz in exchange for guard Mike Conley and center Marc Gasol.

Fischer added that Lowry is "aware" of the trade talks the Raptors are holding.

   

