Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2019 CFB Signing Window

Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2019 CFB Signing WindowFebruary 6, 2019
National Signing Day has helped wrap up a somewhat dramatic 2019 college football signing window, helping showcase some clear winners and losers across college football.
The vast majority of commitments and announcements came well before the fanfare of Wednesday's unofficial holiday. That didn't make National Signing Day any less special for the young men who made their official announcements on national television any less special, however.
The recruiting rankings didn't change dramatically after Wednesday, but there was still plenty of news coming out of National Signing Day that was good news for some fans and terrible news for others.
Let's take a look at this signing window's biggest winners and losers, from programs and coaches to players and conferences.
Winner: The SEC
There are many reasons why the SEC is considered the best conference in college football. One of those reasons is that the conference consistently brings in top-tier high school talent.
That has been the case once again this year, with Alabama and Georgia at the top of the team recruiting rankings after National Signing Day, and 11 of the top 25 classes coming out of the SEC.
Most of the top recruits coming out of high school decided to choose SEC programs as well. No. 1 overall recruit Nolan Smith committed to play for Kirby Smart's Bulldogs, while seven of the top ten recruits in the class chose to play down South. The biggest name of National Signing Day, 5-star offensive tackle Darnell Wright, also decided to take his talents to the SEC by committing to Tennesssee.
Recruits want to play in the SEC because of how much exposure the teams in the conference get, from both a national media spotlight and from NFL scouts.
We will see a good number of players in this recruiting class playing on Sundays, and a large portion of those are going to be coming out of these SEC programs.
Loser: Big 12 Defenses
Big 12 defenses have a bad reputation for giving up a ton of points to opposing offenses. Unfortunately for them, those defensive units won't be catching any breaks with this incoming recruiting class.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has been giving in-conference defenses fits with his innovative offensive schemes and gameplans, regardless of who is playing under center. He's produced back-to-back Heisman Trophy quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, and his offense shouldn't miss a beat now that he's added transfer Jalen Hurts and incoming 5-star QB Spencer Rattler.
Adding two more 5-star wide receivers and a couple other talented offensive weapons should have Riley drooling over the possibilities in the coming years.
The Sooners aren't the only offense in the Big 12 that conference defenses should be worried about moving forward. The Texas Longhorns also put together an impressive recruiting class.
Bru McCoy, a 5-star athlete who initially committed to USC, has decided to join the Longhorns instead after Kliff Kingsbury's departure. Fellow 5-star athlete Jordan Whittington could be a force to be reckoned with as well, as could top-50 recruit and top-10 wide receiver Jake Smith.
Expect Big 12 defenses to keep allowing 40-50 points a game as long as these playmakers are still in college.
Winner: The Trenches
The offensive and defensive lines tend to be overlooked by the casual football fan. However, in this year's recruiting class, the players in the trenches are too big to ignore.
Defensive ends, defensive tackles, offensive tackles and even a center dominated the top 50 player rankings for the 2019 class. The top two players in the country, Nolan Smith and Kayvon Thibodeaux, are weak-side defensive ends.
In fact, the majority (six) of the top 10 recruits in the 2019 class are trench players. Darnell Wright was the only player in that group to not make an official commitment until National Signing Day, but ultimately decided to go to school at Tennessee.
While skill players, quarterbacks, defensive backs and linebackers get most of the attention, success in football starts in the trenches. The programs that signed these top-tier offensive and defensive linemen are hoping that their respective commitments will result in some more wins in the coming seasons.
Loser: Baseball
Two-sport athletes aren't uncommon, but this year's signing window has pointed to something that could end up being a much bigger trend in the coming years.
Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray was originally expected to play for the Oakland Athletics organization after one more year of college. Instead, Murray has decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft, and although he has yet to officially commit to either sport, the fact that he may back out of a big-time contract with the A's has set an uncomfortable precedent for Major League Baseball.
The reason this is being brought in an article about college football recruiting is that we have a pair of two-sport athletes in this year's class. Jerrion Ealy, a 5-star running back, is also considered a top-tier outfielder, and 4-star cornerback Maurice Hampton isn't far behind on those MLB prospect rankings.
Both Ealy and Hampton could hear their names called in the MLB Draft in June, but teams could be hesitant to draft them early given the risk involved. Everyone is watching the situation with Murray closely, and MLB organizations may want to take safer bets with their earlier draft picks.
Either way, baseball is coming out of this feeling a lot less comfortable with two-sport athletes.
Winner: Jadon Haselwood
Young wide receivers tend to have a chance to make an impact early for their respective colleges compared to other positions. The position relies a lot on athleticism and playmaking ability, two things that can translate relatively naturally from high school.
Oklahoma commit Jadon Haselwood has been put in a great position to make a name for himself early in Norman. Not only does he have the size to compete physically on Day 1 (6'2.5", 196 pounds), but he's also the No. 1 wide receiver in the country in this year's recruiting class.
If Haselwood is able to get playing time right away, he's going to benefit from having an experienced quarterback throwing him the ball in former Alabama QB Jalen Hurts (assuming he's immediately eligible to play). Once Hurts has graduated, Haselwood will likely be catching passes from Spencer Rattler, the No. 1 QB in this class.
Haselwood impressed with some big plays in the All-American Bowl against some of the best young players in the country back in January. If he can play like that in college, he'll have a chance to be one of the brightest stars in the nation.
Loser: Bru McCoy
Bru McCoy isn't a loser on this list because he's not a good player. In fact, he's an excellent one, coming in as the top-ranked designated athlete in this recruiting class.
The reason McCoy is on this list is because of the journey he's taken to get to his final commitment. The talented recruit initially committed to the USC Trojans while playing in the All-American Bowl. However, a few weeks later, McCoy officially entered the transfer portal to go play for the Texas Longhorns.
McCoy's initial commitment came just one day before Kliff Kingsbury resigned as the offensive coordinator for the Trojans, a position he held for just a few weeks. Kingsbury's departure for an NFL coaching job was the likely reason that McCoy decided to no longer attend USC.
It was a series of unfortunate events for the Trojans, but also for McCoy. He was lucky enough to change schools before actually playing for the Trojans, but some players don't have that luxury when more established coaches leave for new jobs in the middle of their college careers.
Despite a tough month for McCoy, he should still be welcomed to Austin with open arms from Longhorns fans as he begins his college football career.
Winner: Nick Saban
Do we really think that Alabama head coach Nick Saban cares about having the top-ranked recruiting class? Probably not, but the fact that he continues to bring in top-tier high school talent on a yearly basis is another great example of what makes him such a dominant coach and recruiter.
The Crimson Tide came away as the No. 1 recruiting class for 2019, landing 27 total commitments, including three 5-stars and 23 4-stars recruits. Per the official team rankings on 247Sports.com, that gives Alabama the top-ranked recruiting class in eight of the last nine years. The only year the Crimson Tide didn't finish first was 2018, when they finished in fifth.
This year's haul includes a handful of 5-star players, including the top-ranked running back in the class in Trey Sanders. Despite all of the big-time recruits, perhaps the most interesting name on this year's list is 4-star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Alabama's current starting quarterback Tua.
The future in Tuscaloosa is as bright ever, and as long as Saban is the head coach, the Crimson Tide will continue to have top-tier recruiting classes and be national title contenders.
Loser: Clay Helton
This article isn't trying to pile on the Trojans, but it's really hard to ignore just how brutal the past couple of months have been for USC and head coach Clay Helton.
Fans of the program were thrilled to see the Trojans hire Kingsbury to help the offense, but his departure after an incredibly short-lived stint is already creating a ripple effect. Losing a 5-star recruit in Bru McCoy was tough enough, but other players are starting to transfer as well.
Along with McCoy, wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe announced his intent to transfer on Twitter, and fellow receiver Trevon Sidney has reportedly entered the transfer portal.
It didn't get much better on National Signing Day for the Trojans. Potential USC commit Puka Nacua announced at the last minute that he wouldn't make an official announcement on Wednesday, while offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi decided to commit to Ohio State instead of Helton's program.
This offseason was supposed to help Helton's job security in the eyes of fans and USC athletic director Lynn Swann. Instead, it's only added fuel to the fire that's surrounding one of the hottest seats in college football.
All recruiting information provided by 247Sports.com.