Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2019 CFB Signing Window

0 of 8

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

National Signing Day has helped wrap up a somewhat dramatic 2019 college football signing window, helping showcase some clear winners and losers across college football.

The vast majority of commitments and announcements came well before the fanfare of Wednesday's unofficial holiday. That didn't make National Signing Day any less special for the young men who made their official announcements on national television any less special, however.

The recruiting rankings didn't change dramatically after Wednesday, but there was still plenty of news coming out of National Signing Day that was good news for some fans and terrible news for others.

Let's take a look at this signing window's biggest winners and losers, from programs and coaches to players and conferences.