NBA Trade Rumors: Dario Saric Could Be Available for 1st-Round Pick and Player

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dario Saric's short time with the Minnesota Timberwolves could be coming to an end.

Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported Tuesday that Saric is available for the right price:

"Saric could find himself on the trade block by Thursday. The Wolves likely would prefer to wait until the offseason to make a trade involving what was supposed to be the most valuable piece they got in return for [Jimmy] Butler, but according to one league executive, 'He could be had for a decent offer, a first-rounder and a player.'"

