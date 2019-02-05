NBA Trade Rumors: Dario Saric Could Be Available for 1st-Round Pick and Player

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 15: Dario Saric #36 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 15, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dario Saric's short time with the Minnesota Timberwolves could be coming to an end.

Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported Tuesday that Saric is available for the right price:

"Saric could find himself on the trade block by Thursday. The Wolves likely would prefer to wait until the offseason to make a trade involving what was supposed to be the most valuable piece they got in return for [Jimmy] Butler, but according to one league executive, 'He could be had for a decent offer, a first-rounder and a player.'"

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    LaVar Rips 'Worst Coach' Luke Walton

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaVar Rips 'Worst Coach' Luke Walton

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Back Tonight vs. Pacers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Back Tonight vs. Pacers

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Can Anybody Match LAL's Offer for AD?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can Anybody Match LAL's Offer for AD?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    BS Meter: Do Pels Really Want 4 Firsts?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    BS Meter: Do Pels Really Want 4 Firsts?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report