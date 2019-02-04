Warriors GM: Kevin Durant Free-Agency Rumors and Buzz Not Impacting Locker Room

Kevin Durant could potentially leave the Golden State Warriors in the offseason, but speculation about his future apparently hasn't negatively affected the team.

"I don't necessarily feel that in the locker room personally," general manager Bob Myers said, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com. "I don't feel like it's become part of our fabric. I think maybe that comes from being a team that's been scrutinized for the last three or four years, that's used to a lot coverage, which they've earned and deserve."

Myers also credited head coach Steve Kerr with keeping the negative chatter outside the locker room.

"... I don't sense any of that creeping in from my perspective," Myers added.

This didn't appear to be the case earlier in this season when Durant and Draymond Green reportedly feuded over the former's pending free agency, per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. Per Thompson, Durant "repeatedly dangled free agency over the heads of his teammates."

The 10-time All-Star can hit the open market this summer if he declines his $31.5 million option for 2019-20.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are optimistic they can sign Durant in the offseason after clearing cap space with the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

We won't know the forward's next move before the offseason, but the Warriors will at least hope he can keep focus on his current team until then.

This hasn't been much of a problem so far, as they hold the best record in the Western Conference through Monday with a 37-15 record. As long as the team remains focused on a championship, the rest will sort itself out.

