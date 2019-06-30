DeAndre Jordan Reportedly to Sign Nets Contract; Join Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets and free-agent center DeAndre Jordan will agree on a contract when free agency opens on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who added that both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will also be signing with Brooklyn.

Jordan, who turns 31 July 21, split last season with the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks. The Mavericks sent him to New York as part of the trade that brought back Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee.

Jordan averaged 11.0 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game on 64.1 percent shooting. While his defensive numbers took a dip, Jordan flashed an increased willingness to pass the ball, averaging a career-high 2.3 assists.

Jordan is past his prime at this point but is still one of the best rebounders in basketball and only two years removed from being an All-NBA player. He showed a willingness to play a different role last season after coming to the Knicks and serving as a mentor for some of the young talent on the roster. Now he'll be tasked with being the third star next to Durant and Irving.