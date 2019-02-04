NBA Rumors: Latest on Anthony Davis, Alec Burks Trades and More Buzz

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The NBA rumor mill is shifting into overdrive with Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline fast approaching.

One likely playoff team already added a reinforcement with the Portland Trail Blazers landing scoring swingman Rodney Hood from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

More moves are all but guaranteed to follow, as buyers bulk up their ranks ahead of the postseason and sellers stack long-term assets to one day play a part in the playoff race.

Let's get to the latest buzz.

Lakers Make Multiple Anthony Davis Offers, Pelicans Considering Counter

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Despite being just 25 years old, Anthony Davis already looks like an all-time NBA great. He also seemingly wants to wind up with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Purple and Gold are acting accordingly.

The Lakers reportedly sent five Davis trade offers to the Pelicans, including one with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick, per Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. New Orleans hasn't responded, but is reportedly considering making a counter offer featured two first-round picks and salary cap relief.

Davis can enter unrestricted free agency in 2020. He already informed the Pelicans he will not sign an extension with them this summer and asked for a change of scenery.

"I feel like it's my time," Davis told reporters. "I gave the city, organization, fans everything I feel like I could. I don't know how long I'm going to play this game. People's careers are short, and I feel like it's my time to move on."

Davis, the top overall pick in 2012, has spent his first six-plus NBA seasons in New Orleans. While he has objectively been incredible (career 24.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game), the Pelicans have only made two playoff trips over his tenure.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have been searching for a second star to pair with LeBron James and would have a hard time finding a brighter one than Davis. The only question might come down to how much they're willing to part with for a player who's reportedly interested in them.

More Cavs Wings for Sale

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

It took the Cleveland Cavaliers a while to admit this, but they're clearly starting over without LeBron James.

Hood was the fourth player moved by the Cavs already, activity that has added seven draft picks (including a first-rounder) to their collection. They hope there's still more to come.

While reporting the Hood trade, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote the Cleveland continues "pursuing trades for guard Alec Burks and JR Smith before Thursday's trade deadline."

Burks, who was traded to the team from the Utah Jazz in November for Kyle Korver, is reportedly drawing "plenty of interest," per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Burks has started 23 of his 33 games in Cleveland, averaging 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. The 27-year-old is also playing on an expiring contract, so he wouldn't impact any cap situations going forward.

Smith will be a much tougher sell, which should be obvious when considering he's been seeking a way out of Northeast Ohio since November. He hasn't suited up since and only averaged 6.7 points on 34.2 percent shooting in the eight games he played. The 33-year-old is signed through next season, although only $3.87 million of his $15.68 million salary is guaranteed.

DeAndre Jordan Could Be Lakers' Offseason Target

Chris Elise/Getty Images

While DeAndre Jordan just landed with the New York Knicks in last week's Kristaps Porzingis trade, Jordan's stay in the Big Apple could be brief. With the 'Bockers in obvious rebuilding mode, keeping a 30-year-old center on an expiring deal makes little sense.

The Knicks are reportedly working to flip both Jordan and 32-year-old Wesley Matthews for draft assets between now and Thursday afternoon, per SI.com's Jake Fischer, although either could emerge as a buyout candidate if a deal doesn't surface.

Some NBA scouts think Jordan could work with the Lakers, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, possibly as an offseason addition. ESPN's Tim MacMahon has also heard talk of the possible connection.

L.A. will likely be in the big-man market this summer. Both JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler are playing on expiring deals, while Zubac is headed to restricted free agency.

Jordan would benefit from sharing the floor with an elite playmaker again, as James is one of the only comparable passers to Jordan's old teammate (and James' close friend) Chris Paul. The Lakers, meanwhile, could use an above-the-rim center who's younger than Chandler and capable of playing more minutes than McGee.

Unless otherwise indicated, all stats are from Basketball Reference or NBA.com.

Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @ZachBuckleyNBA.