Duron Harmon Won't Visit Donald Trump: 'They Don't Want Me in the White House'

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Duron Harmon will not be making the trip to the White House if the New England Patriots are invited following their Super Bowl LIII victory.

"They don't want me in the White House," Harmon told TMZ following the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick are all friends of President Donald Trump, whose policies and comments have alienated many minorities. In particular, his hardline stance on Colin Kaepernick has led to criticism from numerous athletes.

