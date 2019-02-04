Duron Harmon Won't Visit Donald Trump: 'They Don't Want Me in the White House'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

New England Patriots' Duron Harmon (21) and head coach Bill Belichick celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-2. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Duron Harmon will not be making the trip to the White House if the New England Patriots are invited following their Super Bowl LIII victory.

"They don't want me in the White House," Harmon told TMZ following the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick are all friends of President Donald Trump, whose policies and comments have alienated many minorities. In particular, his hardline stance on Colin Kaepernick has led to criticism from numerous athletes.

