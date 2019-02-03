Super Bowl Commercials 2019: Postgame Twitter Reacts to Top Ads, Movie Trailers

Rob Carr/Getty Images

While many tuned into CBS on Sunday night to watch the New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII, there were plenty of viewers who only hung around for the commercials.

Given the way the game went most of the night, commercials had every opportunity to steal the spotlight. And there was everything from movie trailers to a surprising music mashup to adult beverage companies taking shots at competitors.

Tennis legend Serena Williams made a statement early on in the night with an inspirational Bumble commercial:

Singer Rita Ora found the commercial, which featured her song "Soul Survivor," to be empowering:

Then, Marvel Studios got the internet buzzing with a trailer for Avengers: Endgame:

That led to quite the reactions:

Doritos was able to connect generations of music fans by including both Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys in a first-quarter spot:

The Backstreet Boys teased that this version of "I Want It That Way" is even "hotter" than the original:

That collaboration certainly had fans intrigued:

Chris Vannini of The Athletic believes the NFL missed out on a golden opportunity:

Then there was the trailer for the latest Fast & Furious movie, Hobbs & Shaw:

The trailer created plenty of hype for the franchise's latest installment:

Bud Light made a strong impression with a Game of Thrones-themed commercial in the first half:

With that, Bud Light was on the verge of generating more buzz than the game itself at that point:

Just minutes into the second quarter, there was an early leader in the clubhouse for the best commercial of the night.

The NFL's star-studded segment, featuring the likes of Tom Brady, Todd Gurley, Peyton Manning, Baker Mayfield, Marshawn Lynch, Deion Sanders and Ninja, was a hit:

That spot drew plenty of praise:

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III couldn't help but take a shot at Gurley:

With just 10 yards on three carries, Gurley barely had more of an impact on the game in the first half than Griffin. Meanwhile, Los Angeles trailed 3-0 at halftime.

As fans argue about which commercial was the best of Super Bowl LIII, brands have a little less than a year until next year's spotlight.