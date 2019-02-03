Super Bowl Commercials 2019: Postgame Twitter Reacts to Top Ads, Movie Trailers

Super Bowl Commercials 2019: Postgame Twitter Reacts to Top Ads, Movie TrailersFebruary 4, 2019
While many tuned into CBS on Sunday night to watch the New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII, there were plenty of viewers who only hung around for the commercials.
Given the way the game went most of the night, commercials had every opportunity to steal the spotlight. And there was everything from movie trailers to a surprising music mashup to adult beverage companies taking shots at competitors.
Tennis legend Serena Williams made a statement early on in the night with an inspirational Bumble commercial:
Singer Rita Ora found the commercial, which featured her song "Soul Survivor," to be empowering:
So honoured that @bumble chose my song Soul Survivor for their super bowl commercial with @serenawilliams! That song means so much to me its what my album Phoenix is all about! You have the power! Never stop shining❤️❤️ #InHerCourt https://t.co/sc3ck4k9Av
Then, Marvel Studios got the internet buzzing with a trailer for Avengers: Endgame:
"Some people move on. But not us." Watch the brand new Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame spot that aired during the Big Game. See the film in theaters April 26. https://t.co/ruu7A7MnEk
That led to quite the reactions:
Doritos was able to connect generations of music fans by including both Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys in a first-quarter spot:
The Backstreet Boys teased that this version of "I Want It That Way" is even "hotter" than the original:
It’s here! Looks like @chancetherapper could have a little bit of BSB in his DNA. 😉 See how we made our classic song even hotter for the Super Bowl. 🎶 #NowItsHot #SBLIII #ad https://t.co/QtDBhKoJ6e
That collaboration certainly had fans intrigued:
Chance the rapper and the Backstreet Boys. The duo I never knew I needed.
I was always more of a N'Sync gal myself, but this was fun https://t.co/7uG8DO9WZz
How we felt when we saw that @chancetherapper and @backstreetboys Doritos ad! https://t.co/ERUAitpiV6
Chris Vannini of The Athletic believes the NFL missed out on a golden opportunity:
Chance The Rapper + Backstreet Boys would have been a better halftime show.
Then there was the trailer for the latest Fast & Furious movie, Hobbs & Shaw:
The trailer created plenty of hype for the franchise's latest installment:
Things are heating up!!! Get eyes on the trailer for #HobbsAndShaw before it comes out this Summer! #FastFurious https://t.co/mKobdgOyLS
OK so Fast & Furious is going in an insane superhuman/spy direction with #HobbsAndShaw but I'm still gonna root for Idris Elba bc #justiceforhan https://t.co/x737sdYJc2
#HobbsAndShaw looks equal parts bananas and awesome A complete trailer breakdown: https://t.co/1Md5c8V6hL https://t.co/uaMT7KzXql
Bud Light made a strong impression with a Game of Thrones-themed commercial in the first half:
With that, Bud Light was on the verge of generating more buzz than the game itself at that point:
THAT. WAS. AWESOME. (kudos @budlight + @HBO) https://t.co/k7rCLTR2r9
Wow. Thanks, @budlight. I was just getting over Oberyn's death! #SuperBowl @PedroPascal1
I need an FAQ for this @budlight and @GameOfThrones collab - It literally scrambled my brain. #DillyDilly #ForTheThrone Anyone else feeling, unsettled? https://t.co/kKRjG8FbkN
That #budlight commercial was the best offense displayed at #SuperBowl53 so far
OK... killing the @budlight Knight in a combo promo for @gameofthrones was marketing magic at its best. #forthethrone
Just minutes into the second quarter, there was an early leader in the clubhouse for the best commercial of the night.
The NFL's star-studded segment, featuring the likes of Tom Brady, Todd Gurley, Peyton Manning, Baker Mayfield, Marshawn Lynch, Deion Sanders and Ninja, was a hit:
The all-time greatest, most competitive NFL players gathered for the #NFL100 gala. What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/pvE0fKuSye
That spot drew plenty of praise:
This was the most legendary football game of all time. 🏆 #NFL100 https://t.co/hPONl32f2G
Looks like a lot of the Hall of Famers still have something left in the tank 😉 https://t.co/eWPS3K9lyr
“That boy good.” We know, Russell. 😏 @PatrickMahomes5 | #NFL100 https://t.co/PTKgp2tHGH
“Get out there, old man.” - @bakermayfield 😂 #NFL100 https://t.co/y44b8O3CzN
For those who want to re-watch the best commercial from Super Bowl LIII... https://t.co/yDJ2f5rbGE
The NFL is going to end up with the best commercial of the Super Bowl lol. #NFL100 #SBLIII
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III couldn't help but take a shot at Gurley:
Gurley getting more play in this commercial than he is in the actual game #SuperBowl
With just 10 yards on three carries, Gurley barely had more of an impact on the game in the first half than Griffin. Meanwhile, Los Angeles trailed 3-0 at halftime.
As fans argue about which commercial was the best of Super Bowl LIII, brands have a little less than a year until next year's spotlight.
