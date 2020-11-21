Kris Dunn, Hawks Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $10M Contract

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Kris Dunn will look for a fresh start after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the unrestricted free agent will make $10 million over two years, with the second year being a player option.

The Chicago Bulls didn't extend him a qualifying offer this offseason, eliminating the opportunity to match the deal.

Dunn has had an up-and-down three years with Chicago since he headed over from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2017 trade for Jimmy Butler.

The 2016 fifth overall pick was at his best in 2017-18 when he averaged 13.4 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

His production has slowed the past two years and was especially limited in 2019-20, when he averaged 7.3 points and 3.4 assists per game while splitting time as a starter and role player. Dunn has been less aggressive, and his outside shooting has been poor, making just 25.9 percent from three-point range.

Despite his struggles, Dunn has been an impact defender as someone who can both slow an opposing guard as well as create turnovers, as he's averaged 1.5 steals per game in his career. He can also be a steady offensive presence who runs the show with few mistakes, even without contributing as a shooter.

The Bulls moved on after using the No. 7 pick in last year's draft on Coby White, who showed a lot of promise in his first season. Tomas Satoransky and Ryan Arcidiacono are also valuable backcourt contributors and are both signed through at least 2020-21.

Dunn will provide depth in the backcourt for a Hawks team that's heavily dependent on Trae Young for offensive production. Dunn's defense could also help button up a problem area for the Hawks.