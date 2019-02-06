Remembering the Worst Trade Deadline Heists in Recent Memory

1 of 5

Allen Einstein/Getty Images

The Deal: L.A. Clippers trade Baron Davis and an unprotected 2011 first-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Jamario Moon and Mo Williams in 2011.

The Rationale: It's not often the decision-makers lay out their thinking so close to the completion of a deadline deal, but maybe then-Clippers GM Neil Olshey's candid explanation just shows how 2011 was a different, more transparent time.

He told ESPN's Chad Ford and Ramona Shelburne:

"The drill is, as always, is 'Is the player you're getting back more valuable than the potential you could get in the draft?' Our analysis at this point in February is that it was more valuable to get a 28-year-old All-Star point guard that we have for the next few years, cap flexibility to make sure we take care of business and re-sign DeAndre Jordan and have flexibility to take care of Eric Gordon as well, as opposed to speculating on another kid that's 19 years old with one year of college experience."

And then, fatefully:

"And I'm not that high on the draft to begin with this year."

The Fallout: That unprotected pick wound up being the first in the 2011 draft, and the Cavs gladly selected Kyrie Irving, who'd go on to play an indispensable role in the franchise's only championship. Granted, things ended badly with Irving requesting a trade in the summer of 2017. But titles are forever.

The Clips did well to get off Davis' money. He played just 15 games for Cleveland before being amnestied. He signed a deal with the Knicks, but his career ended the following season with a severe knee injury. L.A. also solved its point guard issues (can you believe Mo Williams wasn't the answer?!) by getting Chris Paul a little under 10 months after dumping Davis, but when you give up what becomes the top overall pick and get absolutely nothing of long-term value in the bargain, yeah...you blew the deal.