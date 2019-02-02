Warriors Rumors: Knicks' Kevin Durant Pursuit Won't Change Free-Agency Approach

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Despite persistent rumors about Kevin Durant's future, the Golden State Warriors aren't going to change their approach down the stretch this season and in the offseason.

Per ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps, rival teams expect Durant to join the New York Knicks if he chooses to leave Golden State, but the two-time defending NBA champions are staying on their own track:

"None of this, of course, has any impact on Golden State's thinking, sources said. Even if Durant went to team brass and said there was no chance he was coming back this summer—and, to be clear, that hasn't happened—it's not as if the Warriors would consider the possibility of trading him. Their plan, as it has been all season, is to go win a third straight title this spring, see what happens this summer and then act accordingly."

