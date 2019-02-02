Report: Mavs Discussed Aaron Gordon, Otto Porter Before Kristaps Porzingis Trade

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Prior to acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks on Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks explored trade possibilities for two other young forwards.

Per ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, the Mavs "investigated" Aaron Gordon's availability with the Orlando Magic. They also looked into a scenario that would have landed them Otto Porter for Harrison Barnes.

"The Mavericks have sniffed around Barnes deals, including the possibility of flipping him for Otto Porter—a move that would effectively work as a free-agency signing, sources say," Lowe wrote. "But that was before the Porzingis stunner, and Washington doesn't appear to have had any interest, sources say."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.