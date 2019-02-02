Report: Mavs Discussed Aaron Gordon, Otto Porter Before Kristaps Porzingis Trade

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2019

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 31: Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic shoots a free throw during the game against the Indiana Pacers on January 31, 2019 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Prior to acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks on Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks explored trade possibilities for two other young forwards.

Per ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, the Mavs "investigated" Aaron Gordon's availability with the Orlando Magic. They also looked into a scenario that would have landed them Otto Porter for Harrison Barnes.

"The Mavericks have sniffed around Barnes deals, including the possibility of flipping him for Otto Portera move that would effectively work as a free-agency signing, sources say," Lowe wrote. "But that was before the Porzingis stunner, and Washington doesn't appear to have had any interest, sources say."

      

