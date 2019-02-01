Gabe Kapler, Dodgers Didn't Tell Police About Alleged Assault in 2015

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler failed to alert authorities when he was told about an alleged assault by two Los Angeles Dodgers minor league players in February of 2015, according to Will Hobson, Christian Red Teri Thompson of the Washington Post.

Kapler was the Dodgers director of player development at the time and received an email from a 17-year-old girl detailing the assault. However, he didn't contact the police and neither did any other members of the organization.

He instead attempted to arrange a dinner with the alleged victim and the players in question.

Kapler reportedly said in a written statement to the Post that he followed club policy as well as advice from the Dodgers' lawyers.

In the initial email, the girl told Kapler that she had been drinking with the minor leaguers while two other girls they were with kicked and punched her.

"The boys got me drunk and the girls beat me up," she wrote. "Your player...videotaped it all."

Kapler was in contact with the girl's grandmother and apologized but never alerted the police.

Although it was not included in the email, she later told the police that one of the players had sexually assaulted her while she was "struggling to remain conscious."

Kapler told the Post he was not aware of the sexual assault allegation until this week.



The Dodgers' oversight of their minor league system has come into question as of late, with the organization being a notable part of an FBI investigation regarding recruitment of Latin American players.

According to Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated, one Dodgers document from 2015 showed "a database that measured the perceived 'level of egregious behavior' displayed by 15 of their own employees," rating from "innocent bystander" to "criminal." Five employees were given a "criminal" rating at the time.