Kyrie Irving to Miss Celtics' Game vs. Cavaliers Because of Hip Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving will miss Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a left hip strain, the team announced Monday.

The guard missed multiple games with the injury last week but appeared to be back at full strength while playing back-to-back games to start February. This could be a maintenance day to keep the star player rested instead of forcing him into action against his former team.

Irving is enjoying an excellent 2018-19 season. He's averaging 23.8 points and 7.0 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from three-point range.

Boston has needed every bit of Irving's excellence this year as many of the team's young players, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, have failed to meet expectations.

One could argue the Celtics have been reliant on Irving to an unhealthy degree. According to NBA.com, they have a 9.2 net rating with him on the court. Their net rating has fallen to 2.0 when he goes to the bench.

Soldiering on without Irving isn't unfamiliar for Boston. He missed 22 games in 2017-18 and struggled with his hip injury in January. Head coach Brad Stevens has options to replace Irving as well, either elevating Terry Rozier to the starting lineup or moving Marcus Smart to the point.

But the onus will be on Tatum or Al Horford to help fill the scoring void Irving leaves.

