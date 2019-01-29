Lakers Rumors: Klay Thompson Interested in Signing If Anthony Davis Traded to LA

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The ability to land Anthony Davis in a trade may be the key for the Los Angeles Lakers if they want to eventually sign Klay Thompson.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on SportsCenter and said the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter—who can become an unrestricted free agent following this season—would be interested in joining the Purple and Gold if they traded for Davis and opened a contract slot close to his max (h/t Ben Rosales of SB Nation).

This comes after Wojnarowski reported Davis' agent, Rich Paul, told the New Orleans Pelicans his client was not interested in signing a contract extension and preferred to be traded.



The Pelicans released a statement saying any trade will happen "on our timeline" and that they asked the NBA to "strictly enforce the tampering rules associated with this transaction," per Wojnarowski.

Paul is also the agent of LeBron James, who is currently the star player for a Lakers team that could use more firepower around him as they attempt to make a move in the Western Conference race.

Thompson's reported interest is notable since his father, Mychal Thompson, played for the Lakers. However, the elder Thompson also said in August, "Klay's going to retire in the Warriors' uniform," per Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Still, it is easy to envision Thompson thriving playing alongside James and Davis on the Lakers. Both of those players attract plenty of defensive attention with drives and on the blocks, and Thompson could spot up on the outside and take advantage of openings with his perimeter shooting much like he does when Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant draw double-teams on the Warriors.

As for the pursuit of Davis, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Los Angeles brass met Monday to discuss a plan to make a trade offer to the Pelicans. He noted any "package would almost have to include Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma along with other sweeteners and salary-cap fillers."

While that is plenty to give up, the combination of James, Davis and Thompson—along with a weakened Warriors squad without Thompson and perhaps Durant if he leaves in free agency—could make the Lakers the class of the Western Conference as soon as next season.