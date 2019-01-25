MacMullan: LeBron James' Camp Prefers Luke Walton to Be Fired as Lakers HC

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 26, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach Luke Walton of the Los Angeles Lakers look on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on December 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

ESPN senior writer Jackie MacMullan joined the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast on Friday and speculated that Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' camp "would prefer a coaching change" away from L.A. head coach Luke Walton. 

"It's clear to me, and probably to you, Brian, that LeBron's camp would prefer a coaching changethey're not too subtle about that," MacMullan said per transcribed remarks from Score NBA news editor Chicco Nacion.

"Not LeBron, but all the people around LeBron. There's plenty of them and they've made it known. I don't think this is a shock, is it?"

The 25-24 Lakers are currently on the outside looking into the Western Conference playoff picture in ninth place.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Luka Enters Skills Challenge

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Luka Enters Skills Challenge

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: DSJ Will Be in Dunk Contest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: DSJ Will Be in Dunk Contest

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Steph Invited to 3-Pt Contest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Steph Invited to 3-Pt Contest

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting All-Star Reserves 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting All-Star Reserves 🔮

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report