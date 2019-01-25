MacMullan: LeBron James' Camp Prefers Luke Walton to Be Fired as Lakers HC

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

ESPN senior writer Jackie MacMullan joined the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast on Friday and speculated that Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' camp "would prefer a coaching change" away from L.A. head coach Luke Walton.

"It's clear to me, and probably to you, Brian, that LeBron's camp would prefer a coaching change—they're not too subtle about that," MacMullan said per transcribed remarks from Score NBA news editor Chicco Nacion.

"Not LeBron, but all the people around LeBron. There's plenty of them and they've made it known. I don't think this is a shock, is it?"

The 25-24 Lakers are currently on the outside looking into the Western Conference playoff picture in ninth place.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.