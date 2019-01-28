Biggest Need Every NBA Team Must Address at the Trade Deadline

Biggest Need Every NBA Team Must Address at the Trade DeadlineJanuary 28, 2019
This is not a drill, folks.
The NBA's #TradeSZN is officially here in all its unpredictable glory, promising to keep us on the edge of our seats right through to the Feb. 7 trade deadline.
Top-five (at least) superstar Anthony Davis has done what he can to join the market, with his agent, Rich Paul, informing the New Orleans Pelicans that Davis will not sign an extension and requested a trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul told Wojnarowski. "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now."
Considering Davis is an established power and still just 25 years old, you could make the argument that virtually every team should make an all-out pursuit. But while no one would turn down the chance to get him, there are other needs that clubs will look to fill in this exchange season, which we'll break down in a team-by-team examination.
Atlanta Hawks: More Building Blocks
How many keepers do the Hawks have?
We're thinking three, and even that might be generous. John Collins is a no-doubter and a legitimate All-Star candidate already. Kevin Huerter's range has been as advertised (38.1 percent), meaning he'll always have value as a spacer if nothing else.
And yeah, Trae Young probably belongs in this group. The investment in him was massive—Atlanta could be singing Halleluka right now—and his potential remains something close to that as a defense-bending scoring and distributing threat from everywhere. Still, it's tough to label any 40.2 percent shooter (29 percent outside) as a centerpiece.
The Hawks need more high-ceiling lottery tickets, especially when there are several plug-and-play contributors to sell to win-now buyers. Kent Bazemore, Dewayne Dedmon and Jeremy Lin are obvious trade candidates, while The Athletic's Shams Charania says Taurean Prince is also up for grabs. Anything bringing back picks and/or prospects is probably the right move for Atlanta.
Boston Celtics: Patience and Hope
For a franchise that has been dreaming about the day Davis would hit the trade block, this is hardly a celebration for the Celtics.
Unless Boston moves Kyrie Irving, it can't add Davis before July. Since Uncle Drew is likely the biggest recruiting tool to interest Davis in the Shamrocks, the Brow is effectively off-limits before the summer.
That means two things for the Celtics.
For starters, all of their assets should be off the table at the deadline. They might have been stockpiling picks and prospects with the hopes of Davis becoming available before, but now they know he's looking for a scenery change. Boston needs its best trade chips to entice New Orleans, since the Pels would need to endure an awkward five months with Davis to get anything done with the Celtics.
That's where the hope comes in. Davis did Boston no favors by requesting a move now, which makes you wonder if that's an accurate depiction of his feelings for the franchise. This is essentially a call for other clubs to place their bids now, since Boston can't participate. The Celtics must keep their fingers crossed that their offer is so much better than everyone else's that the Pelicans are willing to wait.
Brooklyn Nets: Two-Way Forward
Feisty as the Nets have proved to be, their forward spots have serious flaws.
Essentially, coach Kenny Atkinson must decide whether he wants offense or defense from the positions. There aren't nearly enough options who offer both.
Play Allen Crabbe, and you're getting three-point shooting and very little else. Go with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, DeMarre Carroll or Treveon Graham instead, and you have a multipositional defender hitting less than 40 percent of his field goals (and less than 30 percent of his threes in the cases of Hollis-Jefferson and Graham).
Assuming Brooklyn doesn't view Spencer Dinwiddie's injury as a reason to pull the plug, the Nets have reasons to strongly consider buying. No one has a better winning percentage than the Nets' .792 mark since Dec. 7. If they do go shopping, frontcourt players who impact both ends should top the wish list.
Charlotte Hornets: Legitimate Second Option
Looking over the bloated financial books, it's no small miracle the Hornets' biggest need would be anything other than cap relief. But if they're keeping Kemba Walker—all signs point to yes—then the spotty on-court collection must be the primary area of focus.
No star receives less assistance than Walker.
The Hornets have just three other double-digit scorers: Jeremy Lamb, Malik Monk and Marvin Williams. Lamb leads that trio with a 16.0 player efficiency rating, which slots him just 93rd among all qualified players. Nicolas Batum, who collects the club's biggest paycheck, is averaging an anemic 9.3 points and posting a paltry 11.9 PER.
Imagine the havoc Davis and Walker could create together. It's not happening, but it's still fun to dream about. Bradley Beal would be a godsend, though he's probably not available and almost certainly outside Charlotte's price range if he is. A partial-season rental of Nikola Vucevic would be a solid consolation prize, essentially providing what the Hornets hoped they'd be getting from 2015 lottery pick Frank Kaminsky.
Chicago Bulls: Rebuilding Tools
The Bulls have both feet in the Zion Williamson sweepstakes, posting the Association's fourth-lowest winning percentage and second-worst net rating. Their stretch run is all about maximizing lottery odds.
Of course, that also highlights what they have—or, more importantly, lack—on the current roster. Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and Zach LaVine are the logical building blocks for this organization. The rest of the group is either auditioning for a future gig or waiting for a win-now shopper to take an interest. (Looking at you, Robin Lopez.)
Anything that delivers a rebuilding asset without trimming that three-man structure is worth considering. Lopez can help strengthen a frontcourt, even though most contenders might try to call Chicago's bluff on not considering a buyout. Jabari Parker offers scoring at a clearance trade cost, at least for those who can stomach his salary.
But the Bulls should be thinking outside the box, too. Renting their future cap space, for instance, might make a ton of sense. This isn't a destination franchise right now, so rather than overpaying a second-tier (or worse) free agent, Chicago would be better off utilizing that flexibility to add picks and/or youngsters.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Draft Capital
Life without LeBron James is brutal. One season removed from an NBA Finals berth, Cleveland now owns the league's worst record and is on pace to become the first team in three years with a sub-.200 winning percentage.
So, yeah, this talent base must do a ton of expanding. And that's true whether the franchise feels it's competing sooner than later with Kevin Love or preparing for a more patient rebuild around the Collin Sexton-Cedi Osman nucleus.
Considering the Cavs couldn't lure in elite free agents when James was around, the floodgates aren't opening now. The best method for roster reconstruction—the same one that delivered LeBron in the first place—is drafting and developing blue-chip prospects.
Taking back bad contracts—like Cleveland did in the George Hill deal—might be the best path to draft picks, but nothing should be considered off the table. Some contender likely has a need for Rodney Hood's offensive ability. And if Love has any trade value—it doesn't sound promising—he should be aggressively shopped.
Dallas Mavericks: Doncic Sidekick(s)
Luka Doncic is 19 years old, half a season into his NBA career and already the Mavs' most important player by a mile. He looks like he could usher in something special, just not with this supporting cast, as The Ringer's D.J. Foster observed:
"Dallas has its foundational piece in Luka Doncic, but he's currently surrounded almost solely by players using Kobe Bryant’s Xbox controller. Ask someone who the second-best Mavericks player is, and you might get four or five different answers, and one of them might be J.J. Barea, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon."
The trade market might be the Mavericks' best friend. They're swimming in expiring salaries, would have one of the most intriguing trade chips if they put Dennis Smith Jr. in play and should know by now to not put too many eggs in the free-agency basket.
Foster offers Blake Griffin as a trade target, but any available star (or almost-star) might move the needle considerably. Find a way to link the basketball minds of Doncic, Rick Carlisle, Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, for instance, and you're talking brilliant ball movement, egalitarian scoring and maybe the best show on NBA League Pass. Davis would be the dream, though probably nothing more than that with Dallas' trade budget.
Denver Nuggets: Three-Point Gunners
Remember those three weeks when Nick Young was a member of the Nuggets? While he was mostly signed to cover a number of injury-created voids, there's a reason his skill set stood out: Denver needs more three-point volume.
Despite getting surprise lifts from Monte Morris (44.1 percent), Malik Beasley (41.7) and Juan Hernangomez (39.9), the Nuggets are a mediocre offense from long distance. While they're 10th in perimeter percentage, they sit just 18th in makes.
There's some hope that time can take care of this problem. Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Gary Harris are all shooting worse than last season (considerably worse for Jokic and Harris), so maybe regression is imminent. There's also a chance Isaiah Thomas and/or Michael Porter Jr. could help their cause if/when they're added to the rotation.
But why not hedge your bets and see how the trade market can help? Adding a lights-out sniper like Wayne Ellington would make the league's No. 3 offense even harder to handle. Restricted-free-agent-to-be Trey Lyles might interest potential trade partners who want to see if he'd be worth re-signing and believe he can shoot more like he did last season (38.1) than he is now (25.7).
Detroit Pistons: Three-and-D Wing
Blake Griffin has delivered on his end of the bargain of last season's blockbuster. The five-time All-Star has never looked better, supplying a personal-best 26.5 points on 48.2/36.5/76.0 shooting to go along with 8.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
But so far, the Pistons have failed the point forward.
Their perimeter collection can make your eyes bleed. Reggie Jackson leads the perimeter rotation with a 13.0 PER; league average is 15.0. Reggie Bullock tops the wing regulars with a 10.7 PER; that puts him 228th overall.
The ideal addition would be a two-way contributor, someone who checks the boxes that Stanley Johnson was supposed to handle. But the situation is bleak enough that even a specialist might make a big impact. If nothing else, a floor-spacer would provide Griffin with some badly needed breathing room.
Golden State Warriors: Instant-Offense Reserve
Let's start with this disclaimer: The Warriors are likely sitting out the swap season. They couldn't make the money match on an impact trade without sacrificing a core member (not happening), so if they do make a move, it's far more likely to occur on the buyout market.
Whenever they go shopping, though, they might want to target a scoring sub with range.
While frontcourt depth may have been the biggest concern earlier, DeMarcus Cousins' return and Kevon Looney's shift back to his more natural reserve role likely handled that. The second-team scoring void, though, has no such obvious in-house solution.
Quinn Cook leads Golden State's reserves with 7.6 points per game. Collectively, the bench ranks 27th in points and 30th in threes per 100 possessions. And with so many new faces in the reserve mix, you wonder how many Steve Kerr would trust in playoff situations.
They've long had eyes for Davis, but it's hard to build an in-season offer that would interest the Pelicans. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are going nowhere, Klay Thompson is unsigned beyond this year and Draymond Green would be an awkward centerpiece for a club potentially facing a full reset.
Houston Rockets: Perimeter Shooting and Defense
Houston has unintentionally hosted the best one-man show in the business. Miraculous as James Harden's Wilt Chamberlain-esque scoring binge has been, though, the Rockets can't contend with such a one-dimensional strategy.
Granted, getting Chris Paul and Clint Capela back should lessen The Beard's burden. But the voids created by the offseason exits of Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute remain unfilled, and Houston sounds ready to shop.
"Since James has been here we've been buyers at the deadline and hopefully something comes along that we think can help our chances to win the title," Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told The Athletic's Sam Amick. "We've had a few years where we don't, so we don't force it, but we're going to be looking for something to hopefully upgrade the team."
Morey is too bold and too creative to rule the Rockets out for Davis, but it's hard to envision those stars aligning. Houston couldn't afford a Jimmy Butler rental, so it almost assuredly lacks the trade capital to land a better, younger player on a longer contract. Kent Bazemore is probably closest to a best-case scenario, adding to Houston's shooting collection while upping its defensive versatility.
Indiana Pacers: Rental Scorer
Losing Victor Oladipo to a ruptured quad tendon deflates on so many levels, and it zaps any hope the Pacers may have had of contending. But it probably doesn't pull them out of the playoff picture, making the deadline a difficult puzzle to solve.
Would it make any sense to chase a blockbuster acquisition, perhaps Circle City product Mike Conley? Are they better off playing this out and maintaining maximum flexibility for the summer?
Aggressive, asset-depleting trades would be curious (at best) with Oladipo unavailable. While the Pacers have managed to survive without him so far this season (7-5 in games he's missed), most of this group was around last season when no Oladipo meant no chance at victory (0-7).
Indy should be open-minded and opportunistic at the deadline, as the right exchange could justify either moving expiring pacts for future picks or sacrificing future space to add a high-ceiling prospect. The best-case scenario, though, would be adding scoring help without tapping into future funds. Borrowing Rodney Hood or Terrence Ross for a few months would replace at least some of the lost production.
Los Angeles Clippers: Short-Term Center Upgrade
While the Clippers are in the playoff picture now, their dreams of contending don't start until this uber-optimistic offseason. Nothing they do at the deadline is likely to carry long-term implications—unless they flip a current contributor for an asset.
"They will approach the trade deadline with the flexibility to be either a buyer or a seller depending on the context of a deal," sources told The Athletic's Jovan Buha.
L.A.'s first move should be reaching out to New Orleans for the Davis price tag. It's probably out of the Clippers' reach, but he's the type of transcendent talent that could change their fortunes if they can somehow afford him.
If there's a way to buy without spoiling the salary cap picture, that seems like the best realistic path to take. This patchwork roster has fought hard for the right to compete, and coach Doc Rivers should get a chance to see this through. Plus, one more scoring threat might move this offense from solid (11th in efficiency) to spectacular.
The Clippers could get a lot of mileage out of upgrading over Marcin Gortat. Nikola Vucevic would be phenomenal, provided he's available and reasonably priced. If not him, players like Enes Kanter or Dewayne Dedmon would add new wrinkles to this attack.
Los Angeles Lakers: Single-Browed Sidekick for LeBron
The basketball gods sure seem to take care of the Los Angeles Lakers, don't they?
After hand-delivering LeBron James this summer, now Davis is suddenly available—to everyone but the Celtics? Lakers exceptionalism is real, folks, and it's spectacular.
James previously called the possibility of Davis landing in L.A. "amazing" and "incredible," per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, which makes sense given how snug the on-court fit appears. Davis can carry the offense when needed, but he's also an ideal sidekick as a pick-and-roll finisher, a spot-up sniper and a shot-eraser on defense.
The Athletic's Bill Oram recently reported the Lakers' deadline priority is adding "a second superstar that makes them a true threat in the Western Conference this season and beyond ... even if it means parting with some combination of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma." Davis is said superstar, and a package highlighted by Ingram and Ball probably beats what anyone outside of Boston can offer.
Memphis Grizzlies: Rebuilding Tools
The Grizzlies may have waited too long, but they finally seem ready to consider the complete demolition of the grit-and-grind era. They're now listening to trade offers on both Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Grizzlies don't feel forced to move one or both, per Wojnarowski, and that could be important if the market deems the pair less valuable than their name recognition might lead some to believe.
Still, the long-term success of this organization is already in the hands of 19-year-old Jaren Jackson Jr. So, even if the centerpieces of return packages are mid-level picks or unproven prospects, those could still become huge helpers to the Jackson-led Grizzlies of tomorrow.
Jeremy Woo of SI.com built three theoretical trades around the Memphis mainstays, two centered on Conley and the other on Gasol. The prizes of the Conley swaps were a protected first-rounder from the New Orleans Pelicans or Dennis Smith Jr. The highlight of the Gasol exchange was the Toronto Raptors' 2019 first (via the San Antonio Spurs).
It's not much in any case, but it's probably better than two 30-somethings who aren't moving the bottom line.
Miami Heat: Future Flexibility
Not to sound like a broken record, but the Heat are more expensive than they're worth. Without some maneuvering before the deadline, Miami will be footing a luxury tax bill for a sub-.500 team with limited upside.
And with almost all of the big-money contracts on the books for at least another season, the Heat will be handcuffed to a mediocre present until they shift their focus to the future.
"Opening future cap space certainly is worth investigating, as is restocking draft picks," Ira Winderman wrote for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "The reality is that you could deal away James Johnson, Dion Waiters, Kelly Olynyk, Tyler Johnson or even Hassan Whiteside and have it result in minimal impact on this season."
If you're the Heat, you probably don't want to trade Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson or Bam Adebayo. (You'd also likely admit off the record that you have zero untouchables.) But any move that cuts costs or replenishes draft picks would need to be explored.
Milwaukee Bucks: Extra Shooting
If Bucks fans have learned anything about Mike Budenholzer, it's that their new skipper digs the long ball.
In a single season, Milwaukee has skyrocketed from 25th to second in three-point attempts. On a directly related note, the Bucks' offensive efficiency is up by 4.5 points per 100 possessions (from 108.8 to 113.3).
But they quietly aren't a great shooting team. They rank just 18th on the season (34.8) and 24th since the start of December (33.9) in three-point percentage.
While it's barely seemed to bother them now, that might not be the case once playoff defensive game plans are built around exploiting their flaws. They're basically getting nothing in this department from Giannis Antetokounmpo (17.8 percent) or Eric Bledsoe (29.8), so their support snipers must be as accurate as possible.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Long-Term Assets
The Timberwolves are close enough to the playoff picture that buying probably sounds appealing, but they can't be too short-sighted.
Jimmy Butler is in Philadelphia. Tom Thibodeau is probably screaming "Ice!" at a random group of pickup players somewhere. There's no reason to try to force accelerated competitiveness, especially when the club's centerpiece, Karl-Anthony Towns, is 23 years old and all the way committed on a five-year supermax.
If Minnesota makes an honest assessment of its situation, it has to realize its best days are likely a few years down the line. That doesn't mean the Wolves can't buy now for the right price, but the best value likely comes from shopping free-agents-to-be like Taj Gibson, Derrick Rose, Tyus Jones (restricted) or Anthony Tolliver.
"Unless they already have a good blueprint for how to successfully retain and incorporate the likes of Tolliver, Gibson and Rose into next year's roster, standing pat feels like a wasted opportunity to leverage existing assets for future gains," Britt Robson wrote for The Athletic.
New Orleans Pelicans: Rebuilding Kit
Condolences to the Crescent City—between the blown no-call in the NFC Championship and now Davis' trade request, this has been a brutal couple weeks for the Big Easy.
The Pelicans, though, can at least brighten their tomorrow by handling today correctly. They'll be flooded with Davis offers over the next week. While the idea of trying to compete without Davis probably holds some appeal—Look how well we're doing since the breakup!—a teardown is inevitable. New Orleans should treat its trade demands accordingly.
Prospects and picks should comprise most of the request, with cap relief perhaps playing a supporting role. Jrue Holiday is the only player with a guaranteed contract beyond next season. If there's any positives to pull from Davis' request, it's that the timing couldn't be better for a reset.
New Orleans needs to set a high price and have the resolve to stick to it. Maybe only Boston can meet it. If that's the case, the Pelicans must have the patience to wait this out. Equal value might be impossible to find in these types of exchanges, but New Orleans has the best trade chip in the business right now and must make sure the return package reflects that.
New York Knicks: Cap Space
"Wings for sale" signs should attract NBA buyers under almost any circumstance.
"Knicks wings for sale" signs don't have the same pull.
So, while New York has taken the step of moving Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee to the trade block, per Marc Stein of the New York Times, it's fair to wonder how much of the Association has even taken notice. While each could theoretically help a contender—Hardaway as a quick-strike scorer, Lee as a two-way wing—their high-dollar commitments beyond this year might sap their entire trade value.
Hardaway has an $18.2 million salary for next season and an $19.0 million player option the following year. Lee is owed $12.8 million for 2019-20. Front-office sources don't believe either could be moved without a sweetener attached, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. But that could prove a small price to pay if the salary savings help the 'Bockers find a fortune-changer this summer.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Floor Spacing
The Thunder are on the prowl for shooting forwards, per The Athletic's Shams Charania, which should surprise exactly no one who has watched this team.
The NBA average three-point percentage this season is 35.4. OKC has just three players clearing that mark. One is Terrance Ferguson, who posted a 7.4 PER as a freshman and has actually seen that number decrease as a sophomore (6.7). Another is Abdel Nader, who just started receiving semiconsistent minutes over the last month.
So much of this offense relies on the individual creativity of MVP candidate Paul George (the other above-average shooter) and triple-double machine Russell Westbrook. The Thunder throw the fewest passes per game in the league, preferring instead to let their stars attack. But if there were more competent receivers on the court, wouldn't OKC involve them?
Look, this isn't about to become a free-flowing system, but there's always a chance that having extra scorers could perk up the passing a bit. And even if it didn't, the mere threat of a knockdown shooter would widen the driving lanes for George, Westbrook and Dennis Schroder to attack.
Orlando Magic: Floor General
D.J. Augustin is an adequate NBA point guard. He's a serviceable 18th at the position in ESPN.com's real plus-minus while posting a career-best 63.1 true shooting percentage.
But he's never been mistaken for a floor general before and isn't about to start at age 31. He hasn't even averaged five assists since 2011-12 and never dished more than 6.4.
This isn't about Augustin, though. He won't be a part of whatever Orlando eventually builds around Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and Mohamed Bamba (assuming all three are around for the long haul). The point guard who will isn't on the roster yet.
Maybe the Magic can find their lead guard in free agency, but starting the search now potentially puts more options on the table and lifts their playoff stock. Adding someone like Dennis Smith Jr., Terry Rozier, Kris Dunn, Markelle Fultz, Tyus Jones or Frank Ntilikina might mean scratching both present and future itches.
Philadelphia 76ers: Wing Shooter
The Sixers are one of the best teams in the league and still feel less than the sum of their parts. If you assembled the ideal supporting casts for one of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons or Jimmy Butler, it may not include the other two and might only take a couple of Philly's current role players.
But the collective talent level is high enough to work through some restraints. There's one volume-plus-efficiency outside shooter in the Embiid-Simmons-Butler-JJ Redick-Wilson Chandler starting five, and yet, that quintet still obliterates opponents with a 113.3 offensive rating, which would tie for this season's fourth-best.
That doesn't diminish the need for better spacing, though.
Butler doesn't take a lot of threes, Embiid launches more than he should and Simmons (sort of) took his first three Saturday. Breathing room is usually scarce, with Philly's success dependent on whether the threes are falling (39.0 percent in wins, 31.8 in losses). The Sixers are searching for a wing shooter, per The Athletic's Shams Charania, and could greatly improve their odds of escaping the East by landing one.
Phoenix Suns: Point Guard
Remember all the win-now posturing Phoenix did leading up to the season? You almost wanted to believe it, since the franchise added a pair of Top 10 picks (Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges), plus a slew of established veterans (Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson, Jamal Crawford) to a young core loaded with potential.
But the plan was flawed from the start. Who honestly tries to win with an opening-night point guard rotation of Isaiah Canaan, De'Anthony Melton and Elie Okobo? It might be the worst position group we've seen from everyone since the heart of The Process.
And somehow, the Suns still haven't addressed it. Canaan was let go in November, and Jawun Evans kind of joined the fold (two-way contract), but Phoenix is either riding with the rooks or passing over the position altogether.
Melton looks like the best option—despite being a 36.8 percent shooter averaging fewer than two assists for every turnover. From Dennis Smith Jr. to Terry Rozier to even Markelle Fultz, there are a ton of young point guards who should be squarely on the Suns' radar.
Portland Trail Blazers: Impact Wing
The Trail Blazers look almost identical to last season, other than maybe a small step forward by Jusuf Nurkic, a small step back by CJ McCollum and a flip from defense-first to offense-driven.
But the core structure remains the same. Portland is still built to go as far as McCollum and Damian Lillard can take it, which recent history suggests isn't past the second round—if it gets that far. Skilled as both scoring guards are, it's been too easy for playoff defenses to blanket their coverage around the duo, since the supporting cast lacks both three-point splashing and shot-creating.
Improving on the margins won't have a major impact for Portland. It needs to find an impact talent, which sources told ESPN.com's Zach Lowe is the franchise's desire.
The Blazers don't have the trade capital to snag a star (sorry, AD dreamers!), but putting their first-round pick in play might deliver a sizable upgrade on the wing. Taurean Prince has a better combination of shooting, defending and creating than any you'll find in Rip City, and Otto Porter Jr. could prove the perfect complementary piece for his marksmanship, defensive versatility and off-ball activity.
Sacramento Kings: Small Forward
Kings general manager Vlade Divac tried to warn everyone of their small-forward shortage. At least, let's hope that's the reason he was lauding the small-forward potential of non-3s like Marvin Bagley III and Nemanja Bjelica.
Luckily, head coach Dave Joerger has used better basketball judgment to avoid small-forward minutes for either big man, which hasn't been easy with the makeup of this roster. Justin Jackson might be its only natural 3, but the sophomore isn't consistent enough for major minutes. Calling upon any other logical option means sacrificing some level of size.
It doesn't have to be this way. Sacramento has both significant cap space and a truckload of expiring contracts, making it arguably the most flexible buyer in this market. And since its first-round pick is already gone, there'd be no harm done in chasing wins and trying to end the Association's longest playoff drought (12 seasons and counting).
Would the Mavericks want a chance to get out of Harrison Barnes' remaining contract? Could the Wizards be talked into not paying Otto Porter Jr. $27.3 million next season (and possibly $28.5 million in 2020-21)? Might Sacramento's ability to absorb salary be key in building the package that gets Taurean Prince out of Atlanta? There should be bigger wings available, and the Kings have the assets to be the highest bidder.
San Antonio Spurs: Perimeter Depth
The Spurs normally aren't deadline dealers, so odds are the Silver and Black will watch another frenzied exchange season from the sideline. But if they're willing to buck that trend, they should do so for a player who bulks up their wing collection.
Remember, Kawhi Leonard wasn't the only perimeter player they lost this past summer. Danny Green went with him. But only one wing came back, as DeMar DeRozan was joined by center Jakob Poeltl and a future first-round pick.
San Antonio has a lot of guards and bigs, leaving the wings with mostly imperfect options. The Spurs can go super-big with DeRozan at the 2 and Rudy Gay at the 3, but that brings concerns with spacing and defensive versatility. Downsizing with DeRozan as a 3 risks disrupting the comfort of the club's leading scorer and distributor. Shifting to the bench forces a huge decline in talent.
According to The Athletic's Jabari Young, San Antonio wanted Trevor Ariza and might now have eyes for Stanley Johnson.
Toronto Raptors: Sharpshooting Reserves
Between Kawhi Leonard's arrival and the modernization of the frontcourt rotation, the Raptors appear as ready as ever to compete for the Eastern Conference crown.
But the roster could use more reinforcements first.
This has become a free-firing attack under first-year coach Nick Nurse, ranking eighth overall with 33.3 three-point attempts per night. It's not, however, a particularly accurate group. The Raptors sit just 21st with a 34.5 percent perimeter conversion rate and only have three regulars clearing 36 percent from long range: Leonard, Danny Green and Norman Powell.
No one is confusing this for the NBA's best bench anymore, either. Last season's leader in second-team plus/minus has fallen all the way to 21st, and more than enough time has passed to stop assuming this might correct itself.
Utah Jazz: Big Three Puzzle Piece
After some unexpected stumbles out of the gate, the Jazz finally seem ready to make their anticipated jump from good to great.
They're 10-3 in the month of January with the sixth-highest net rating since the calendar flipped (plus-7.0). They might have the Association's most dominant defender in reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, and they have an offensive superstar in the making in Donovan Mitchell, who's averaging 29.7 points on 45.8/42.0/80.2 shooting over his last 11 outings.
But they're missing that third impact piece who could push them over the top, and The Athletic's Tony Jones hears that's what they hope to find before the deadline. Jones goes on to report hearing that Mike Conley and Otto Porter Jr. are both among Utah's targets. Davis presumably sits No. 1 on the wish list, although Utah's best realistic offer probably isn't winning the sweepstakes.
The Jazz could stand to upgrade at point guard, as Ricky Rubio has backslid since his successful Salt Lake City debut last season. They could also swap size for versatility, since Gobert has been much better when paired with a small-ball big like Jae Crowder (plus-8.6 together) as opposed to a bruiser like Derrick Favors (plus-2.5).
Washington Wizards: Future Assets and Cap Flexibility
The Wizards say they aren't tanking, and we should probably take them at their word.
The organization has an obvious desire to win, which has previously led to problematically short-sighted trade seasons. In consecutive years (2016 and 2017), they gave up first-round picks for a disgruntled Markieff Morris and a Bojan Bogdanovic rental. One of those selections landed in the lottery; the other was later spent on Jarrett Allen.
Considering how long Washington has searched for an above-the-rim impact big, you'd think losing out on Allen in particular would have taught the Wizards a lesson on the risks of chasing instant gratification. And yet, it seems like it might be business as usual, even though this team doesn't have a current playoff spot and won't have John Wall the rest of the season.
The Wizards need a reset; they just won't admit that. In fact, ESPN.com's Zach Lowe reports Washington has "little appetite for dealing Otto Porter anywhere for a return heavy on future assets and cap flexibility."
Insert face-palm emoji here. Not to knock Porter, but he's paid like an elite when he's really the third wheel on a non-playoff team (in the East!). If he could return actual assets, the Wizards would be foolish not to make the move.
Statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com and accurate through games played Saturday, Jan. 26. Salary information via Basketball Insiders.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @ZachBuckleyNBA.