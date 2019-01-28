Biggest Need Every NBA Team Must Address at the Trade Deadline

0 of 30

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

This is not a drill, folks.

The NBA's #TradeSZN is officially here in all its unpredictable glory, promising to keep us on the edge of our seats right through to the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Top-five (at least) superstar Anthony Davis has done what he can to join the market, with his agent, Rich Paul, informing the New Orleans Pelicans that Davis will not sign an extension and requested a trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul told Wojnarowski. "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now."

Considering Davis is an established power and still just 25 years old, you could make the argument that virtually every team should make an all-out pursuit. But while no one would turn down the chance to get him, there are other needs that clubs will look to fill in this exchange season, which we'll break down in a team-by-team examination.