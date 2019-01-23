Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Wizards Star 'Not Going Anywhere' Despite Buzz

Nick Wass/Associated Press

If the Washington Wizards deal away assets before the NBA trade deadline, Bradley Beal isn't likely to be among the players moved.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Wizards have "made adamantly clear" that Beal "is not going anywhere" this season.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in November that the Wizards were ready to make every player on their roster available in trade talks.

"Washington's preference remains to reshape the team around [John] Wall and Beal, but poor play among key teammates is limiting their trade value and paralyzing the Wizards' efforts to make meaningful changes to a roster that no longer appears functional together, league sources said," Wojnarowski wrote.

Instead of subtracting players and salary, the Wizards responded by acquiring Trevor Ariza from the Phoenix Suns for Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr. last month.

Washington is on the fringes of playoff contention with a 20-26 record. The team is just 2.5 games behind the Miami Heat in the Southeast Division and two games behind the Charlotte Hornets for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Beal is making $25.4 million this season and is owed $55.8 million over the next two seasons combined. The 25-year-old is averaging career highs in points (24.7), assists (5.0) and rebounds (5.0) per game.