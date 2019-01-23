Kemba Walker Trade Rumors: Mavs Interested; Michael Jordan Wants to Re-Sign PG

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

While several NBA teams have reportedly asked about acquiring Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, he apparently isn't going anywhere, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Dallas Mavericks inquired about a deal in "recent weeks," while others approached the team over the summer, per Charania. However, owner Michael Jordan plans to re-sign Walker in free agency after the season.

"The Charlotte Hornets are competing for a playoff berth, have Kemba Walker as the face of their franchise and are posited to have Walker representing the organization when the city hosts All-Star Weekend," Charania wrote.

Walker has earned two All-Star selections and continues to improve, averaging a career-high 25.0 points per game this season to go with 5.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

For a team that otherwise lacks star power, it's no wonder the Hornets want to keep the 28-year-old as long as possible.

However, his contract is up at the end of the year, and he could choose to play on a team that has a better shot at contending. In the last 14 seasons, the Hornets only have three playoff appearances and zero series wins.

This year's squad is just 22-24 but sits in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte won't want to see Walker leave for nothing, which could change the team's strategy in the coming weeks.

The Mavericks' interest is intriguing as they consider moving young point guard Dennis Smith Jr., who would have likely been a focal point of any Walker deal. Dallas also engaged in talks with the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, per Charania, although Smith returned to the team Tuesday.