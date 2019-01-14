NBA Rumors: Robin Lopez Interested in Warriors; Bulls Refuse to Buy out Contract

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly refusing to negotiate a buyout with center Robin Lopez because they believe they can trade him for assets to help their rebuild.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the move, noting Lopez plans to sign with the Golden State Warriors if he is eventually bought out.

Adding Lopez would give the Warriors a formidable pair at the enter position, with DeMarcus Cousins returning to the lineup this week after sitting out the first three months recovering from an Achilles tear.

Lopez told Haynes:

"I don't think there's an NBA player that doesn't want to be on a winning team, a playoff team. I feel like I'm kind of smack dab in the middle of the prime of my career. Who doesn't relish playing in playoff situations? That's something very appealing, and whether that's something the organization and myself come together and decide, that's something we want to work towards with this team, or whether that's something that's going to happen somewhere else, I'm just going to keep grinding. I think right now we definitely aspire to be a winning team, and I want to help out with that."

