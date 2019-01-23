Drew Pomeranz Reportedly Signs 1-Year, $1.5 Million Contract with Giants

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Drew Pomeranz agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday.

According to Rosenthal, Pomeranz can earn as much as $5 million from the deal if he hits all of his incentives.

The structure of Pomeranz's contract is indicative of his performance in 2018. The veteran left-hander made 26 appearances and finished with a 6.08 ERA and 5.43 FIP, per FanGraphs. Among the 212 pitchers who logged at least 70 innings, he was 203rd in WAR (minus-0.3).

Pomeranz missed all of June and most of July while recovering from left biceps tendinitis. Upon returning to the mound, he made three starts before Red Sox manager Alex Cora moved him to the bullpen.

Little changed for the 30-year-old in his new role. In 22.2 innings of relief, Pomeranz allowed 14 earned runs and 12 walks while striking out 22 batters.

Despite his obvious flaws, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic believes Pomeranz helps the Giants achieve one of their offseason aims:

The 2016 All-Star is worth a one-year, relatively cheap flier. Assuming he can stay healthy in 2019, he might be closer to the pitcher who was worth 3.2 WAR in 2017. Pomeranz had a 3.84 FIP while averaging 9.0 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings that season.

The risk for the Giants isn't very high if Pomeranz's performance doesn't improve or he once again battles injuries. The upside for San Francisco is that it potentially got a middle-of-the-rotation starter for a bargain price.