Kevin Durant Opens 'The Durant Center' to Help Low-Income Students with College

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kevin Durant is the latest NBA player to put his resources toward helping students of the next generation.

According to Emily Caron of Sports Illustrated, the Golden State Warriors star partnered with College Track to form The Durant Center near his hometown in Prince George's County, Maryland. The organization "uses a 10-year plan to help students from their early teenage years through college graduation by providing tutoring services and funds for college scholarships." The new center will be College Track's first on the East Coast.

The grand opening will take place Wednesday, a day before the Warriors face the nearby Washington Wizards.

"The full circle stuff that you dream about," Durant said of opening the center, per Kent Babb of the Washington Post. "So many people that meant so much to me at that time, and to see my name on the building...Hopefully that inspires kids in the area."

The NBA star grew up in Suitland, Maryland and wanted to help those close to home.

"He was looking to really invest really deeply in his home community," College Track's chief executive Elissa Salas said.

Durant first pledged a donation in February of 2018, with $10 million expected to cover "construction and operating expenses."

There have already been 69 students accepted to the after-school program based on their "grades and their overall motivation," with an emphasis on low-income families.

This continues a positive trend of basketball players making a difference in the communities where they grew up. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James helped open the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio last summer.