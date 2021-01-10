    DeMar DeRozan out for Spurs vs. T-Wolves for Personal Reasons

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 10, 2021

    San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) handles the ball while Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Associated Press

    San Antonio Spurs guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves for personal reasons.

    The 31-year-old DeRozan has averaged 21.2 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds for the 5-4 Spurs.

    Last season, DeRozan averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds for the 32-39 Spurs, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 1997.

    DeRozan has been fantastic for the Spurs, and his distribution skills were a welcome sight in 2018-19 after point guard Dejounte Murray suffered a torn ACL and missed all of last year.

    Furthermore, he is one of the game's most durable stars: DeRozan has missed more than five regular-season games just twice in his 11-year career.

    Given how Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker IV have become regulars in the starting five, Devin Vassell might be tasked with shouldering a larger load to compensate for DeRozan's absence. Vassell is averaging 4.4 points and shooting 47.1 percent from beyond the arc as a rookie.

