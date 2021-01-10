DeMar DeRozan out for Spurs vs. T-Wolves for Personal Reasons

Kim Klement/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves for personal reasons.

The 31-year-old DeRozan has averaged 21.2 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds for the 5-4 Spurs.

Last season, DeRozan averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds for the 32-39 Spurs, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 1997.

DeRozan has been fantastic for the Spurs, and his distribution skills were a welcome sight in 2018-19 after point guard Dejounte Murray suffered a torn ACL and missed all of last year.

Furthermore, he is one of the game's most durable stars: DeRozan has missed more than five regular-season games just twice in his 11-year career.

Given how Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker IV have become regulars in the starting five, Devin Vassell might be tasked with shouldering a larger load to compensate for DeRozan's absence. Vassell is averaging 4.4 points and shooting 47.1 percent from beyond the arc as a rookie.