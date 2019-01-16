Austin Kendall Reportedly Being Blocked by Oklahoma from West Virginia Transfer

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Oklahoma is attempting to block quarterback Austin Kendall from transferring to another Big 12 school and becoming immediately eligible in 2019, according to Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.

Kendall is considering a move to West Virginia, but the Sooners reserve the right to prevent him from playing at a conference rival without sitting out a season.

After earning his undergraduate degree, the quarterback is a graduate transfer eligible to play next year.

The North Carolina native has seen limited playing time in his three years in Norman, totaling just 265 passing yards and three touchdowns on 39 attempts. He has sat behind Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and now seemingly wants a chance to start elsewhere.

West Virginia reportedly had interest in both Kendall and Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell, via Alex Hickey of WV Metro News, but Martell announced he was transferring to Miami.

While Oklahoma won't stop Kendall from leaving, the team reportedly wants to ensure it doesn't have to face him on another Big 12 team in 2019.

The Sooners themselves have relied heavily on transfers in recent years, as both Mayfield and Murray started their college careers at different schools. Mayfield was even at another Big 12 school, Texas Tech, before transferring to Oklahoma.

The team is courting Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts as a graduate transfer, hosting him for a visit this week, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com.

This interest likely played a role in Kendall's decision to leave, although it remains to be seen where he ends up.