Premier League Table: 2019 Standings, Week 23 Fixtures After Week 22 Results

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Gabriel Jesus kept up his brilliant goalscoring form in 2019, as his brace helped Manchester City to a 3-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday and back to within four points of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

After Jesus gave City an early lead their task was made easier after Willy Boly was sent off for the visitors following a lunge on Bernardo Silva. Jesus grabbed a second from the penalty spot before Kevin De Bruyne's deflected effort put the gloss on the performance for the champions in the second period.

Earlier in the weekend Liverpool picked up their first win of 2019, as Mohamed Salah's penalty was enough for them to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0. Manchester United also continued their brilliant form on Sunday, with Marcus Rashford netting the only goal in a 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

Here are the results from the weekend's fixtures, the Premier League table after Monday's match and a recap of Week 22 in this absorbing campaign.

Premier League Results - Week 22

Saturday, January 14

West Ham United 1-0 Arsenal

Brighton 0-1 Liverpool

Burnley 2-1 Fulham

Cardiff City 0-0 Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace 1-2 Watford

Leicester City 1-2 Southampton

Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle United

Sunday, January 15

Everton 2-0 Bournemouth

Tottenham 0-1 Manchester United

Monday, January 16

Manchester City 3-0 Wolves

Premier League Standings (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool: 22, +40, 57

2. Manchester City: 22, +42, 53

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 22, +24, 48

4. Chelsea: 22, +23, 47

5. Arsenal: 22, +14, 41

6. Manchester United: 22, +12, 41

7. Watford: 22, 0, 32

8. Leicester City: 22, +1, 31

9. West Ham United: 22, -2, 31

10. Everton: 22, +2, 30

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 22, -5, 29

12. Bournemouth: 22, -11, 27

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 22, -6, 26

14. Crystal Palace: 22, -8, 22

15. Burnley: 22, -20, 21

16. Southampton: 22, -16, 19

17. Cardiff City: 22, -22, 19

18. Newcastle United: 22, -15, 18

19. Fulham: 22, -29, 14

20. Huddersfield Town: 22, -24, 11

Week 23 Fixtures

Wolves vs. Leicester City

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United vs. Cardiff City

Southampton vs. Everton

Watford vs. Burnley

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Monday Recap

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Against a deep-sitting defence City needed their passing to be crisp early in the game and they cut through Wolves with a swagger to score the opener.

Aymeric Laporte released Leroy Sane down the left flank, who in turn put a cross on a plate for Jesus to tap in. Sane, who has rediscovered some of his best form recently, has been a creative force for the champions:

Wolves faced an uphill battle at this point, but their assignment was made even tougher when Boly was given his marching orders. He flew into a challenge, took the ball, but caught Silva high on the ankle.

From that point on it was all City and some more careless defending from the visitors gave Jesus his second goal of the game. The Brazilian converted from the spot after Raheem Sterling was bundled over in the area, extending an outstanding recent purple patch:

The second half was a non-event at times, with City happy to keep possession and conserve energy with a congested fixture list to come.

De Bruyne's introduction from the bench did add some fresh impetus into their play again and he extended the home side's lead when his effort from distance flicked off Conor Coady past a rooted Rui Patricio.

Weekend Review

Having suffered back-to-back losses to start 2019, Liverpool battled to a 1-0 win at Brighton to get back on track in the Premier league.

Salah was fouled in the second period to earn a penalty and stepped up to convert it himself, moving him level with the top scorers in the division:

It was a result that put pressure on Tottenham and City, with the former coming up against a player inspired in the form of Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

After Rashford opened the scoring for the Red Devils the home side laid siege to the Red Devils goal. However, De Gea stood up to the challenge, making a string of excellent reactionary stops to keep Mauricio Pochettino's team out.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper David Preece praised the manner in which De Gea got himself into positions to make stops at Wembley:

The win also ensured United stayed in touch with the top four, as they still trail Chelsea by six points in the race for one of those spots. After six wins in succession, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are definitely a team to keep an eye on.

At the bottom, Newcastle were plunged into the relegation zone after their loss to Chelsea. Fulham and Huddersfield are in danger of being cut adrift too, as they continue to toil in the top flight.