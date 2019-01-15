Juventus vs. AC Milan: 2018 Italian Super Cup TV Schedule, Live Stream

TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

Juventus and AC Milan are the most successful sides in the history of the Italian Super Cup.

Both have won the trophy a record seven times, so the 2018 edition on Wednesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, provides an opportunity for one of Italy's superpowers to edge ahead in the record books.

As Juve won a fourth consecutive domestic double in 2017-18, Milan qualified for the Supercoppa as losing finalists of the Coppa Italia.

Date: Wednesday, January 16

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, ESPN Player

The Super Cup has been played nine times outside of Italy before, most recently in 2016 when Milan beat Juve on penalties in Qatar.

This year's venue in Saudi Arabia has caused understandable controversy due to the country's poor human rights record and 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Back in October Amnesty International urged Juve and Milan not to play the event in Saudi Arabia, per Andrew Cesare Richardson of ESPN.com.

However, the match looks set to go ahead at King Abdullah Sports City, and Juve will be looking to break a run of back-to-back defeats in the competition—they lost 3-2 to Lazio in the most recent edition.

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

The Old Lady have played in each of the last six Super Cups, winning three and losing three.

They rightly go into Wednesday's clash as favourites given they are comfortably leading Serie A after an unbeaten opening half to the season, and they sit 22 points ahead of fifth-placed Milan.

But the Rossoneri can be buoyed by the fact that Juve have a far from stellar conversion rate in the Supercoppa.

The Turin giants may have won it seven times, but they have also lost it six times. Conversely, Milan have a 70 per cent winning record having won seven and lost three Super Cups.

Recent history suggests it will be a high-scoring affair.

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

There have been 23 goals in the last six Super Cups, not including converted penalties in shootouts.

As such the attacking units of both sides could play a crucial role, and Cristiano Ronaldo should have a bearing on the outcome.

The Portuguese has made a seamless transition into Italian football, netting 14 goals in his opening 19 appearances in Serie A.

Milan, meanwhile, have been struggling for goals of late, not least as Gonzalo Higuain has found the net just once since October.

Patrick Cutrone was on the scoresheet twice, though, in Saturday's 2-0 defeat of Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia, and he could be a vital player for Milan in Jeddah.