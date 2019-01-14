Every Team's Most Untouchable Player Nearing NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 30

Cooper Neill/Associated Press

As the NBA treks deeper into the unpredictable world of trade season, the word untouchable is about to get thrown around a ton.

The problem is it's a fluid designation that might not technically apply to anyone. Make a theoretical trade offer ridiculously loaded enough, and you can probably calculate a price for any player.

But there are plenty of players who become effectively untouchable. That could be a megastar who'd simply cost more in an exchange than any team would ever pay. But it might also be someone who means more to his current club than he'd bring back in return. Or the prized prospect of a rebuilder who may not pan out but could complete the project if he does.

With clubs bearing down for the run up to the Feb. 7 trade deadline, we're identifying every team's most untouchable player—or at least the one who comes closest to that designation.