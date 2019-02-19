Projected Padres Roster After Manny Machado Reportedly Agrees to $300M Contract

Jae Hong/Associated Press

For a team coming off a 66-96 record, the San Diego Padres have to be feeling good about their 2019 outlook after they reportedly agreed to a deal with Manny Machado on Tuesday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Padres signed the four-time All-Star. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand added Machado will receive $300 million over 10 years.

The Padres tried to expedite their rebuild last offseason by signing Eric Hosmer to play first base. It didn't work out how they hoped, though the long-term outlook for this franchise looks to be high with Machado on board.

Padres Projected Starting Lineup

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Manny Machado, SS

3. Eric Hosmer, 1B

4. Wil Myers, LF

5. Hunter Renfroe, RF



6. Manuel Margot, CF



7. Francisco Mejia, C



8. Ty France, 3B

9. TBD (Starting Pitcher)

Even though there are glaring holes in that lineup, it's important to remember the Padres will look very different as 2019 moves along.

Per ESPN.com's Keith Law, San Diego has MLB's No. 1 farm system thanks to a combination of superstars at the top and high-end depth:

"The Padres are poised to sit at or near the top of these rankings for quite some time, even though they'll likely lose at least three top-100 prospects to graduations this year (Fernando Tatis Jr., Chris Paddack, Luis Urias and maybe Logan Allen), with the 2016 international class still just barely getting to full-season ball, another solid draft class last year and the sixth overall pick this year."

Law mentioned four players who could be expected to arrive in San Diego this season. Manager Andy Green will have to determine whether to use Tatis or Machado at shortstop, but it's a good problem to have.

MLB.com has Tatis ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect. The 20-year-old hit .286/.355/.507 in 88 games at Double-A last season.

Machado's arrival gives the Padres a franchise cornerstone to start this season and a bridge to help them compete in the National League West while they wait for those young players to get accustomed to the big leagues.

Even though they finished 30 games under .500 last year, the Padres have made themselves into one of the most interesting teams in Major League Baseball.