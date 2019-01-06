Paul Pogba Getting Treatment on Injury, Will Join Manchester United in Dubai

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester United announced on Sunday midfielder Paul Pogba is continuing to receive treatment for an injury but is set to join his team-mates at their training camp in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"Paul Pogba has not completely recovered from the knock he sustained against Newcastle and stayed back for treatment, but he will join his Manchester United team-mates in Dubai soon in preparation for the Tottenham game," the club said in a statement on their official website.

Manchester United flew out to Dubai after Saturday's 2-0 victory over Reading in the third round of the FA Cup:

The victory made it five wins in a row for the Red Devils under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Pogba missed the match after picking up an injury in Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United.

Solskjaer confirmed Pogba suffered the problem in a challenge with Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey:

Football writer Scott Patterson said Shelvey ought to have been sent off for his studs-up challenge:

The midfielder took to social media after the game to react:

Manchester United will hope Pogba is available for their next match, as they travel to Wembley Stadium next Sunday to take on in-form Tottenham Hotspur, who beat United 3-0 at Old Trafford in August.

Pogba has looked rejuvenated under Solskjaer and has four goals and three assists in his last four outings.

The Red Devils will want Pogba's influence in midfield against third-placed Spurs. The north Londoners head into the game after thrashing League Two Tranmere Rovers 7-0 on Friday in the third round of the FA Cup.