NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Sunday's Wild Card Games

The final day of the Wild Card Round will showcase more exciting games.

Sunday will see a rematch between one of the most dynamic offenses of the regular season and a top defense in the Chargers-Ravens matchup. Later on in the day, the reigning Super Bowl Champions will fight for their playoff lives against the No. 3 Bears and their tough defense.

The AFC team that wins today will face the Patriots on Sunday, January 13 at 1:05 p.m. ET. If the Eagles win today, they will take on the No. 1 Saints. But if the Bears win, they will take on the No. 2 Rams and Saturday’s winner—the Cowboys—will take on the Saints.

Here's a look at TV, Live Stream info, and odds for today's games. Included is a preview of each matchup and predictions.

Sunday, January 6 Wild Card Games

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports

Odds: Ravens, -2.5

In what may be one of the most exciting Wild Card games, the Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on the road. Despite having one of the best records in the league at 12-4, the Chargers sit in the five seed in the AFC playoff bracket due to having the dominant Kansas City Chiefs in their division.

The Ravens—who secured a spot in the playoffs and a division title that put them in the four seed with a win over the Browns in Week 17—are able to take advantage of the AFC West makeup and secure home-filed advantage in this crucial playoff matchup against the Chargers.

With Baltimore on a 6-1 run thanks to quarterback Lamar Jackson, home-field advantage will be huge for it when taking on the experienced Philip Rivers. Rivers at age 37 has played in nine playoff games, while Jackson only have seven career starts. While Rivers is in his 15th season, the Chargers have struggled in the playoffs with a record of 5-4. Additionally, Los Angeles—formerly known as the San Diego Chargers—have not had a postseason appearance since 2013.

Despite Jackson’s limited playing time, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner has thrown just over 1,200 yards and six touchdowns. However, what makes Jackson so dangerous is his run game. The rookie has run for 695 yards and five touchdowns on 147 rush attempts this season. And he continues to set records:

Rivers boasts similar impressive numbers—in addition to being a contender for the league’s MVP this season—with over 4,300 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Rivers has a trusted back in Melvin Gordon, who, if healthy, will be a huge asset to the team’s offense. Baltimore has the number one total defense, and ranks fourth and fifth in its rushing and passing defense, respectively.

The Chargers are going to have a difficult time overcoming this tough Ravens defense regardless of whether they run or throw the ball. In their Week 16 matchup, the Ravens stunned the Chargers offense, holding them to 10 points—and Rivers to no touchdowns— to win the game 22-10.

If Rivers and his offense aren’t able to crack the Baltimore defense, the team could be in trouble and find themselves out of the playoffs in the first round.

Prediction: Ravens 31, Chargers 24

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream:

Odds: Bears, -6.5

The Philadelphia Eagles fought their way into the playoffs with a Week 17 win over the Washington Redskins coupled with a Minnesota Vikings loss to the Chicago Bears. Now, the Eagles will take on the Bears for a chance to advance to the Divisional Round of the postseason.

Through Week 14, the Eagles were 6-7 and their chance at a playoff berth was looking slim with matchups against the Rams and the Texans in the coming weeks. However, under the direction of Nick Foles—who led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl win over New England—the Eagles were able to win the last three games of the season and secure a postseason appearance.

In the five games he has started—two in September and the last three of the season—Foles has thrown 1,413 yards and seven touchdowns, four of which came in the narrow 32-30 win over Houston in Week 16. Coming off of a Super Bowl win last season, Foles is dangerous in his ability to make big throws under pressure and in his playoff experience.

Foles did leave Week 17’s game against Washington early with an injury to his ribs, but he is expected to play today after being left off the final injury report, according to CBS Sports. Despite this, the impressive Bears defense could take advantage of Foles if he’s not in top condition.

Chicago has the number three total defense behind Baltimore and Buffalo, allowing an average of only 17.7 points per game—the lowest in the 2018 regular season. This could prove difficult for the Eagles, who rely heavily on their offense. The Bears rank seventh in their passing defense, which doesn’t bode well for Foles, and first in their rush defense. The Bears have only allowed five rushing touchdowns, which will all but stunt the Eagles game on the ground.

The Bears may be able to further exploit the Eagles’ weaknesses due to their home-field advantage. Chicago is a difficult road game normally, while it’s even tougher in the winter. Philadelphia is at a larger disadvantage in that they didn’t face Chicago this season.

Mitchell Trubisky and his team are favored by a touchdown, and it seems unlikely that the Philadelphia offense will be able to get anything going against a tough bears defense in Chicago.

Prediction: Bears 17, Eagles 10

