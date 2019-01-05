Joe Willock Brace Carries Arsenal Past Blackpool in 2019 FA Cup

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Arsenal progressed to the fourth round of the 2019 FA Cup after beating Blackpool 3-0 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Joe Willock scored twice before the break, and Alex Iwobi found the net late on to help the Gunners see off their League One opposition and give head coach Unai Emery a win on his FA Cup debut.

The result also means Arsenal avoided the ignominy of being eliminated at the same stage by a lower-league opponent for the second season running.

Arsenal lost 4-2 to Championship side Nottingham Forest in 2018 but were spared any blushes by repeating their win over a Blackpool side they beat 2-1 in the fourth round of this season's Carabao Cup in October.

Joe Willock Is Aaron Ramsey's Natural Successor

Aaron Ramsey being allowed to leave on a free transfer next summer means Arsenal are preparing to wave goodbye to the chief source of goals in midfield. Fortunately, Joe Willock appears forward-thinking enough to assume the mantle as Ramsey's natural successor.

Willock bagged a brace in the first half to stake the Gunners to a commanding lead. As if to signify the passing of the torch, Ramsey helped create Willock's opener:

The close-range header gave Willock a place in club history:

Willock's second goal also came from close range when he turned in a flick off striker Eddie Nketiah, who stretched to meet Carl Jenkinson's cross.

The fact that both goals came from inside the box spoke volumes about Willock's instincts in front of the net. He's got a natural feel for where the ball will break and is decisive enough to react quickest when chances come his way.

Those are the qualities of a natural goalscorer. Combining his instincts in the box with the pace, power and energy to make runs from deep means Willock should continue to find goals easy to come by during his Arsenal career.

The 19-year-old has three for the season in all competitions already and offers a threat unique in the Gunners midfield. Schemer Mesut Ozil is defined more by his ability to pick a pass than find the net.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are all more adept controlling possession and breaking up play.

Ramsey was the one player who had a nose for goal and a willingness to break from midfield. His talent for both is why rumours persist Serie A giants Juventus are keen to sign him, per Sky Sports News.

Replacing Ramsey won't be easy, despite links between Arsenal and Barcelona squad player Denis Suarez, per The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal's best bet may be to give a talented youngster who's already on the books more chances to become Ramsey mark II.

Nketiah's Struggles Prove Arsenal Must Replace Danny Welbeck in January

While Willock may be able to move to the starting XI sooner rather than later, Nketiah doesn't look ready to make similar progress. The 19-year-old striker fluffed his lines twice when through on goal in the first half, offering a reminder Arsenal should sign a replacement for the injured Danny Welbeck during the January transfer window.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Welbeck was a solid spare behind regular strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. The former Manchester United man's experience and pace made him ideal to lead the line in cup competitions and afford the star duo a rest in the Premier League.

It was a valuable role the Gunners lost when Welbeck went down with a season-ending ankle injury in November. It's also a role Nketiah doesn't seem ready for after his lack of composure at Bloomfield Road.

He was played in after just three minutes by Ainsley Maitland-Niles but scuffed his finish wide of the post from close range.

The chance was one a natural finisher would have buried comfortably.

Willock couldn't steady himself four minutes later when Maitland-Niles again teed him up. It should have been a simple tap-in, but the ball squirmed wide as Nketiah somehow missed the target again.

Those missed chances blighted a committed effort by the teenager to lead the line and involve himself in the play. The spurned opportunities also showed a striker who lacks the ruthlessness and confidence to be the efficient finisher Arsenal need:

It was no surprise when Lacazette replaced Nketiah just after the hour mark. Emery must have been frustrated to have to use one of his only two senior strikers at all.

Emery needs a credible, experienced third option he can trust to handle the full load in cup ties of this kind. The need only increases with the Gunners' ongoing participation in the UEFA Europa League.

Signing a Welbeck replacement this winter will help keep Aubameyang and Lacazette fresh for league duty and the pursuit of a top-four finish. A new face would also mean Arsenal wouldn't be left short in the event of injury to either of their marquee finishers.

It would be naive of Arsenal to think Nketiah alone is enough to ensure there is sufficient cover up top.

What's Next?

Arsenal travel to West Ham United for a London derby in the Premier League next Saturday. Meanwhile, Blackpool are away to Portsmouth on the same day.