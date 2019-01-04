Derrick Rose on NBA All-Star Voting Returns: 'I Don't Sell Myself to People'

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

If Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Derrick Rose is voted into the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, it will be because fans believe he is deserving, not because he campaigns for it.

"I don't sell myself to people. It's not me. That's not my character," Rose said on Friday, per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. "I don't have an Instagram. I don't have any of that. It comes from me being in people’s minds for some reason and people really caring."

Per Krawczynski, the three-time All-Star currently has a Malibu vacation planned for the break and would be looking forward to having a full week off. However, the 30-year-old would welcome the opportunity to share the All-Star experience with his children.

Rose had the third-most votes of any Western Conference player as the league released its first returns on Thursday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.