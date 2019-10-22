Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Out vs. Clippers in Season Opener with Calf Injury

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The injury bug has hit for Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo ahead of Tuesday's season-opening game.

Per Tania Ganguli of the L.A. Times, Rondo will be held out against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a sore calf.

Rondo dealt with two significant injuries last season. The four-time All-Star missed one month with a broken hand from Nov. 17 through Dec. 18. He returned for three games before undergoing surgery on his right ring finger after spraining it during the Lakers' Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors.

After missing 14 games, Rondo returned to Los Angeles' lineup on Jan. 24. The 33-year-old was a vital part of the team's rotation when he could play.

Rondo's 8.0 assists per game ranked second on the team, behind LeBron James (8.3). He's also shot a respectable 35.9 percent from three-point range and averaged 9.2 points per game.

The Lakers rebuilt their roster during the offseason, acquiring Anthony Davis and signing Danny Green, to get the team back to the playoffs after last season's disappointing 37-45 record.

Rondo's absence will push Quinn Cook and Avery Bradley into a more prominent role in the backcourt, though James is capable of running the offense.