Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: WR Asks for Deal Amid Feud with Ben Roethlisberger

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown has reportedly requested a trade, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

The receiver reportedly "has issues with Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger," which could create an urgency to leave town.

La Canfora previously reported Brown and Roethlisberger had an altercation last week that caused the receiver to be benched for the Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.