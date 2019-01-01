Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: WR Asks for Deal Amid Feud with Ben Roethlisberger

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 16: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown has reportedly requested a trade, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

The receiver reportedly "has issues with Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger," which could create an urgency to leave town.

La Canfora previously reported Brown and Roethlisberger had an altercation last week that caused the receiver to be benched for the Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

