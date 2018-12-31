Eric Gordon Won't Play vs. Grizzlies with Knee Injury

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon won't play Monday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center because of a right knee contusion, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Gordon, 30, has become a staple in Houston's backcourt over the past three seasons. He's averaging 15.7 points and 2.2 assists per game this year while shooting 38.1 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from three.

He was crucial for a Rockets team that took the Golden State Warriors to seven games in the 2017-18 Western Conference Finals, averaging 19.0 points per contest in the series. He averaged 18.0 points a night during that regular season and 15.4 points per game in the entire postseason.

Houston has struggled with injuries—namely, Chris Paul has missed time this winter because of a hamstring issue—and it would be a major blow if Gordon missed significant time.

While the Rockets have righted the ship after a surprising 11-14 start to reach the fifth seed in the Western Conference, there's no question they lack the depth they had a year ago, with players such as Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute departing in free agency.

In the loaded West, the Rockets have less margin for error than even a season ago, meaning the team can't afford to be without players like MVP candidate James Harden, Paul, Gordon or center Clint Capela for long stretches as they jockey for playoff positioning.

With Gordon out of action, Austin Rivers is likely to see his minutes expand.