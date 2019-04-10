Paul George Out vs. Bucks After Aggravating Shoulder Injury vs. Rockets

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George will miss Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Maddie Lee reported the news, noting George re-aggravated his right shoulder soreness during Tuesday's win against the Houston Rockets.

The 28-year-old averaged 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game this season. His excellent 2018-19 performance has prompted MVP talk from numerous sources, and he was also named an All-Star starter.

Expect guard Dennis Schroder to take his place in the starting lineup.

Through 78 games, the 25-year-old is pitching in 15.3 points per game on 41.3 percent shooting. While he isn't a proficient three-point shooter, Schroder can score points in bunches, like when he dropped 32 in 28 minutes against the Golden State Warriors on November 21.

However, no one on the roster can replicate George's excellent defense. The Thunder should take a hit on that end, although other players (such as center Steven Adams) have helped Oklahoma City become the NBA's fifth-most efficient defensive team, per ESPN.com.

On offense, Russell Westbrook will shoulder more of the scoring load, while Schroder and Adams will be asked to do the same. Starting power forward Jerami Grant may see an uptick in usage as well.