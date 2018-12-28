Lucas Hernandez 'Would Consider' Atletico Madrid Exit Amid Bayern Munich Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez has said he "would consider" a possible transfer away from the club amid continued speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich.

It was reported by David G. Medina and Isaac Suarez of Marca recently the German champions were ready to pay the €80 million (£72 million) release clause in Lucas' contract with the La Liga side and sign him in January.

Rumours have persisted since, and while the player told Le Figaro (h/t El Mundo, via Football Espana) that he is content with life in the Spanish capital, he also said he'd be open to a transfer if it was the right opportunity for him.

"There are a lot of clubs in Europe that make me dream, but I will not tell you who and I'm fine good in Madrid," the 22-year-old said. "But if I have to leave tomorrow because a project interests me, I would consider it. Bayern contact me a lot, and every time I have to think about the pros and cons one to make the best possible decision for me, my family and my career."

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The release clause in Lucas' current Atletico contract was established in June when he agreed a new long-term deal at the Wanda Metropolitano. However, he does appear to be tempted by the prospect of a new adventure elsewhere.

Medina reported in a separate piece Hernandez has been considering a possible change of scenery for months despite signing a new deal. Manchester United and Manchester City are said to be admirers, while the player also reportedly turned down the chance to move to Real Madrid.

The Spanish Football Podcast said the France international does appear to be set for a move elsewhere:

The interest in him from some of the biggest clubs around is understandable, as Lucas is one of the best young defenders in European football.

When it comes to battles at the back, he rarely loses out:

Having come through the Atletico academy and into the first-team setup under Diego Simeone, Lucas has made massive strides as a footballer.

Last season, he was crucial in the Madrid side winning the UEFA Europa League, able to operate as both a left-back and centre-back. He carried that fine form into the summer, where was deployed at left-back for France in a side that went all the way at the FIFA World Cup.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Given Filipe Luis appears set to leave Atletico when his contract expires next summer and that Diego Godin—while still a formidable defender—is now 32, it would be a big blow for Atletico if they were to lose Lucas midseason.

Bayern have defensive issues of their own that need resolving, with both Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels past their best. Lucas, potentially in partnership with Niklas Sule, would give the German champions an exciting and youthful defensive foundation.