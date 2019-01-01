Free-Agent Rankings: Top Potential Players for 2019

10 of 10

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Age at Start of 2019-20: 31

Free-Agency Status: Unrestricted (player option)

2019-20 Max Salary: $38.2 million

Kevin Durant's placement is not up for grabs. He is, without question, this offseason's top prize. The next three, four, even five years of his career will still feature him crashing MVP races and contending for top-five-player brownie points.

Whatever team signs him is an instant contender, almost irrespective of how far away they are preceding his arrival.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob entered the season confident the organization would re-sign Durant. His bravado is not misplaced.

After playing on a series of what amount to placeholder deals, Durant has to at least be somewhat seduced by the five-year, $221.3 million contract that Golden State can offer. For all the blowback he has received since spurning Oklahoma City, butting heads with Draymond Green and holding the Warriors hostage with his one-season deals, he no doubt recognizes the inherent cachet and comfiness of fronting a perennial contender and enduring dynasty.

Then again, is Durant really Golden State's frontman? Stephen Curry is widely panned as the more valuable player, and his legacy won't include a bandwagoner footnote. He was with the Warriors from the beginning. He is (mostly) why they busted out of the NBA's scrap heap at all.

That shadow, that caveat, isn't going away. Durant could win the next five league and Finals MVPs, and the Warriors would still be seen as Curry's team. It is neither right nor wrong.

Leaving grants Durant the opportunity to reverse, if create, a franchise's fortunes on his own—hence the buzz surrounding the Knicks. Their decades of incompetence is the selling point. The Clippers are also sending executives to watch Warriors (and Raptors) games left and right, per Windhorst. Their longstanding run as Los Angeles' younger, less-relevant basketball stepsibling is an underdog tale waiting on its savior. (The founding fathers of Lob City weren't it.)

Cherish what this summer has in store. It is one of those rare occasions when the best player available likewise ranks as the biggest flight risk. And it comes on the heels of a 2018 offseason in which the best player alive, LeBron James, was the same exact thing.

The difference between the two, and what ultimately makes Durant's case more intriguing: His free agency is more than a dead-heat between two teams.

Teams to watch: Brooklyn, Golden State, L.A. Clippers, New York

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com or Basketball Reference and accurate leading into games on Dec. 31. Salary and cap-hold information via Basketball Insiders and RealGM.

Dan Favale covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter (@danfavale) and listen to his Hardwood Knocks podcast, co-hosted by B/R's Andrew Bailey.