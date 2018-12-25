Predicting Which Players Make the 2019 NBA All-Star Game

16 of 17

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

2018-19 Per-Game Stats: 26.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.2 steals, 0.7 blocks, 45.4 percent shooting

Advanced Metrics: 24.1 PER, 161.35 TPA, 7.21 RPM



Career All-Star Selections: 7

Paul George is playing his way onto the fringes of the MVP discussion. Russell Westbrook is surrendering shots to him for crying out loud. And the Thunder are firmly entrenched in the West's "Best Team That Isn't The Warriors" discussion.

George is scoring more than ever and seeing extra time as a half-court initiator (h/t Westbrook's ankle and knee injuries) without making wholesale tweaks to his style. His offense is mostly plug-and-play, mixed with just the right amount of "Hey, I'm a superhero, too" attack mode.

Feel free to pencil him in as one of the few Defensive Player of the Year frontrunners. Oklahoma City ranks second in points allowed per 100 possessions despite missing Andre Roberson, and George is melding Jimmy Butler's suffocating one-on-one approach with more in-tune team defense.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

2018-19 Per-Game Stats: 18.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.7 blocks, 48.5 percent shooting

Advanced Metrics: 25.5 PER, 179.90 TPA, 6.93 RPM

Career All-Star Selections: 0

Finally, and emphatically, the "Nikola Jokic isn't a real star" slants are set to fade into where they've always belonged: nothingness.

High-volume diehards will eternally revel in his nights with single-digit field-goal attempts. Which is to say, they no longer have anything to revel in. Jokic is averaging 15.8 shots per game since his 0-of-1 disasterpiece against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 7. His three-point efficiency has tailed off, but he's making up for it with a few bonus drives and more aggressive stands around the rim. Denver's offensive heart and soul still rest within him.

Jokic's defensive improvement is finally beyond early-season disclaimers. Aspects of his value remain contingent upon Paul Millsap, who is recovering from a broken toe. But Jokic is making smarter reads around the basket and rarely mirroring Bambi on ice when dragged onto the perimeter or moving within some of Denver's more attacking pick-and-roll coverages.

If you're in the business of building an MVP list for the non-Giannis Antetokounmpo, non-Anthony Davis, non-LeBron James division, Jokic needs to be on it.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

2018-19 Per-Game Stats: 20.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.7 blocks, 48.3 percent shooting

Advanced Metrics: 21.5 PER, 84.40 TPA, 1.40 RPM

Career All-Star Selections: 1

Karl-Anthony Towns is a new player following the Butler trade. His usage rate has jumped from 24.7 to 27.4, and he's less inclined to disappear for quarters or an entire game at a time. His outside clip has dipped, but he's so nimble on his feet, both in the post and from above the break, that he doesn't need to be more than a league-average shooter—even though he's way better than that.

The Timberwolves need more out of Towns on the less glamorous end, and they're starting to get it. Having Robert Covington and Dario Saric has enabled them to switch, albeit not as much as they probably should, and Towns is inching closer to a happy medium with more quality team defenders around him.

"Not only have the Wolves defensive numbers seen a positive progression, the defensive work as a group is also showing up on the tape," Zone Coverage's Dane Moore wrote. "It's Covington and Towns at the head of the snake but the other pieces are breaking the status quo as well. Namely, Saric has been a positive cog in the second step of pick-and-roll defense: the tag."

Already one of the best offensive bigs in league history, any iteration of Towns that includes passable defensive work ethic is an all-time problem and worth keeping tabs on in the top-10-player discussion.