Luka Doncic on Playing with LeBron James: 'Maybe One Day, We'll See'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 27, 2018

DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 26: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 26, 2018 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

Nearly every basketball player in the world would love to play on the same team as Los Angeles Lakers forward and four-time MVP LeBron James.

Apparently, James feels the same way about Dallas Mavericks guard and rookie sensation Luka Doncic.

When asked about James' comments on Wednesday, Doncic offered the following response, per Tim Cato of The Athletic:

Chances are we're only going to see these two play on the same All-Star team at most. Doncic looks like the Mavs' franchise player for the foreseeable future, while the soon-to-be 34-year-old James is signed with the Los Angeles Lakers through 2021 (and has a player option through 2022).

The context behind James' initial comments is important, as he was responding to some controversy regarding remarks that it would be "amazing" to play with New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis.

"Ask me would I like to play with Kevin Durant? Absolutely. Ask if I'd like to play with Jimmy Butler. I'll say it right now. Ask about Kyrie Irving, Giannis. Ask me about Embiid, Ben Simmons, all of 'em. Luka Doncic. Ask me right now. Come on, guys, it's not rocket science. These are great players, absolutely. I'd love to play with a lot of great players. It's just who I am. And I play by the rules."

The big takeawayas far as Doncic is concernedis that the game's best player mentioned him in the same breath as some of the game's greatest talents.

That's lofty praise for Doncic from James, although it's deserved based on the season the 19-year-old is having. The ex-Real Madrid star has averaged 19.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He's helped lead a Mavericks team to a respectable 16-17 record, which is a marked improvement after Dallas went just 24-58 last season.

Clearly, he's the league's Rookie of the Year, and he's a possible All-Star this season as well. While a Doncic-James pairing is likely a fantasy through an 82-game season, we could certainly see the two run together for a few mid-February nights in the ensuing years.

Related

    Kerr: Warriors 'Maybe the Most Scrutinized Team' Ever

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr: Warriors 'Maybe the Most Scrutinized Team' Ever

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Hooked Up 70 Kids with Shopping Spree

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Hooked Up 70 Kids with Shopping Spree

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting All-Star Captains and Full Roster

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting All-Star Captains and Full Roster

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Mutombo Speaks on Death of 8-Year-Old Matadi Sela Petit

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mutombo Speaks on Death of 8-Year-Old Matadi Sela Petit

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report