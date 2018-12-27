Luka Doncic on Playing with LeBron James: 'Maybe One Day, We'll See'

Glenn James/Getty Images

Nearly every basketball player in the world would love to play on the same team as Los Angeles Lakers forward and four-time MVP LeBron James.

Apparently, James feels the same way about Dallas Mavericks guard and rookie sensation Luka Doncic.

When asked about James' comments on Wednesday, Doncic offered the following response, per Tim Cato of The Athletic:

Chances are we're only going to see these two play on the same All-Star team at most. Doncic looks like the Mavs' franchise player for the foreseeable future, while the soon-to-be 34-year-old James is signed with the Los Angeles Lakers through 2021 (and has a player option through 2022).

The context behind James' initial comments is important, as he was responding to some controversy regarding remarks that it would be "amazing" to play with New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis.

"Ask me would I like to play with Kevin Durant? Absolutely. Ask if I'd like to play with Jimmy Butler. I'll say it right now. Ask about Kyrie Irving, Giannis. Ask me about Embiid, Ben Simmons, all of 'em. Luka Doncic. Ask me right now. Come on, guys, it's not rocket science. These are great players, absolutely. I'd love to play with a lot of great players. It's just who I am. And I play by the rules."

The big takeaway—as far as Doncic is concerned—is that the game's best player mentioned him in the same breath as some of the game's greatest talents.

That's lofty praise for Doncic from James, although it's deserved based on the season the 19-year-old is having. The ex-Real Madrid star has averaged 19.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He's helped lead a Mavericks team to a respectable 16-17 record, which is a marked improvement after Dallas went just 24-58 last season.

Clearly, he's the league's Rookie of the Year, and he's a possible All-Star this season as well. While a Doncic-James pairing is likely a fantasy through an 82-game season, we could certainly see the two run together for a few mid-February nights in the ensuing years.