Steve Kerr: Warriors 'Maybe the Most Scrutinized Team' Ever

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said his team is "maybe the most scrutinized team in the history of the league," per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com.

"We're maybe the most scrutinized team in the history of the league. We're right there with the Bulls teams that I played on. I felt the same, but even more so now because of the number of media outlets and the immediacy of the judgement and criticism. So it's all part of it; our guys have learned how to deal with all of that over the past few years."

Kerr played with Michael Jordan during the Chicago Bulls' second three-peat in the 1990s. That team received plenty of national and worldwide attention, which makes Kerr's comments even more notable.

He also has a good point. The Bulls thrived in an age where people either waited 10 minutes for the American Online dial-up to kick in or turned on the 11 p.m. ET SportsCenter for their national sports news. Otherwise, they had to pick up the paper the next morning.

Now people get news in real time through Twitter and other outlets, which adds to the pressure the Warriors (and other high-profile teams) feel on a daily basis. Their every move is scrutinized ad nauseam, as evidenced by the aftermath of the argument between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant in mid-November. The duo were still getting questions about the incident weeks after it occurred.

The NBA also has a massive worldwide following on social media, which didn't exist in the 1990s. Approximately 33.3 million follow the NBA's Instagram account, and 27.5 million do the same on Twitter.

While the NBA doesn't garner the television ratings and casual interest it did during the Jordan era (the 1998 Finals had a monstrous 18.7 Nielsen rating), fans seem more passionate about the game than ever, and demand for media coverage is sky-high. That adds to the pressure the Warriors and others feel on a daily basis, but to their credit, they handle it well.

