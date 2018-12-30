Eagles Clinch Final NFC Wild Card Spot in 2019 NFL Playoffs

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched the final spot in the NFC playoffs Sunday after a 24-0 Week 17 win over the Washington Redskins.

The Minnesota Vikings also suffered a 24-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, allowing the Eagles to earn the conference's No. 6 seed with a 9-7 record. They will face the Bears on Wild Card Weekend.

Of course, there will be significant concern about quarterback Nick Foles, who left in the second half of Sunday's game with a chest injury. The Eagles believe he suffered bruise ribs and will be OK, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.



Nate Sudfeld took over Sunday and would presumably get the start if Foles is unavailable next week.

Reaching the playoffs was a baseline expectation for this team to start the year, but the season has not gone according to plan after winning the Super Bowl last season.

The team struggled to a 4-6 record to start the year and appeared to be a lost cause after a 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 11. However, Philadelphia remained afloat and finished the year with five wins in its final six games, the only loss being in overtime to the Dallas Cowboys.

This recent hot streak makes the Eagles dangerous in the playoffs, even with uncertainty surrounding Foles.

A backup last year, the 29-year-old filled in for the injured Carson Wentz in the postseason and led the Eagles to their first title in Super Bowl history. One year later, the veteran once again filled in for his teammate, but this time he led the team to the playoffs.

Although the path to a championship will be tougher this time around, the talent on both sides of the ball mixed with the experience of winning a title last year should help overcome any obstacles.

Even as the last seed in the NFC, the Eagles are a threat to make another deep run in the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Vikings missed the playoffs after entering the season as a common pick to win the Super Bowl.