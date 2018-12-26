EPL Table: Wednesday's Week 19 Results, Scores and 2018 Premier League Standings

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool became the big winners of Boxing Day action, as the Reds beat Newcastle United and increased their lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

Defending champions Manchester City suffered a shock loss at Leicester City, dropping them behind Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United bagged their second straight win, and Arsenal couldn't get past Brighton & Hove Albion.

Watford and Chelsea will close out the action later on Wednesday. Here are the results:

Fulham 1-1 Wolverhampton

Burnley 1-5 Everton

Crystal Palace 0-0 Cardiff

Leicester 2-1 Manchester City

Liverpool 4-0 Newcastle

Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield

Tottenham 5-0 Bournemouth

Brighton 1-1 Arsenal

Watford vs. Chelsea

Premier League standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal difference, Points)

1. Liverpool 19, +36, 51

2. Tottenham 19, +24, 45

3. Manchester City 19, +36, 44

4. Arsenal 19, +16, 38

5. Chelsea 18, +20, 37

6. Manchester United 19, +6, 32

7. Leicester 19, +2, 28

8. Everton 19, +2, 27

9. Watford 18, 0, 27

10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19, -2, 26

11. Bournemouth 19, -6, 26

12. West Ham 18, -2, 24

13. Brighton 19, -6, 22

14. Crystal Palace 19, -8, 19

15. Newcastle United 19, -12, 17

16. Southampton 18, -14, 15

17. Cardiff 19, -20, 15

18. Burnley 19, -24, 12

19. Fulham 19, -26, 11

20. Huddersfield 19, -22, 10

Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho got the goals for Liverpool, who barely had to get out of first gear to see off an uninspiring effort from Newcastle.

The Magpies didn't threaten much, and the Reds were efficient with their chances after the break. Up by a single goal, Salah appeared to dive to earn a penalty, and the hosts cruised from that point onward.

The win proved a milestone for Jurgen Klopp:

And while the Reds cruised, City's struggles continued. The Sky Blues suffered their second consecutive loss, with Marc Albrighton and Ricardo Pereira wiping out Bernardo Silva's opener.

Thanks to Tottenham Hotspur's 5-0 romp over Bournemouth―in which Son Heung-min scored twice―City, who were the clear favourites for the title just two weeks ago, have fallen to third. And with Spurs as hot as ever, they look like genuine title contenders:

Liverpool face Arsenal and City next, handing Spurs a massive opportunity to close the gap.

Paul Pogba continued his hot form following Jose Mourinho's sacking, with two goals in the win over Huddersfield.

Nemanja Matic bagged the opener and United again looked much improved under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but it has been Pogba's play of late that has caught the eye:

Arsenal struggled against Brighton, as Jurgen Locadia cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener. The Gunners regressed in the second half, and Unai Emery compounded the issues with several odd substitutions.

Their draw means Chelsea can move back into the top four later on Wednesday with a win over Watford.