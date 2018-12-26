LeBron James Says He 'Dodged a Bullet' After Suffering Groin Injury vs. Warriors

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) smiles during a break in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke for many fans when he commented on the groin strain he suffered in Tuesday's 127-101 win over the Golden State Warriors.

James tweeted Wednesday that he "dodged a bullet":

James exited in the third quarter and was limited to 21 minutes in the victory. He told reporters after the game he felt a pop in his groin:

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wednesday that an MRI on James "returned clean," indicating the injury wasn't significant. Instead, the 14-time All-Star is only day-to-day.

James' importance to the Lakers is obvious. Although Los Angeles successfully secured Tuesday's victory without him for much of the second half, he's integral to the team's playoff hopes. According to NBA.com, the Lakers have a 3.2 net rating per 100 possessions with James on the court, compared to a minus-1.9 net rating when he goes to the bench.

Los Angeles returns to the court Thursday against the Sacramento Kings on the road for the first half of a back-to-back. The Lakers likely won't want James to play two games in as many days so soon after getting hurt. Holding him out until at least Sunday's home game with the Kings might make the most sense to avoid reaggravating the groin injury.

Related

    Mutombo Speaks on Death of 8-Year-Old Matadi Sela Petit

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mutombo Speaks on Death of 8-Year-Old Matadi Sela Petit

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    How LeBron Has Been So Historically Durable

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    How LeBron Has Been So Historically Durable

    Kyle Goon
    via Orange County Register

    Simmons Needs to Shoot Jumpers for People to Take 76ers Seriously

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Simmons Needs to Shoot Jumpers for People to Take 76ers Seriously

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    The AD Trade Hype Has Been Seven Years in the Making

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    The AD Trade Hype Has Been Seven Years in the Making

    SI.com
    via SI.com